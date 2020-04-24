Clean surfaces is one of the top recommendations for fighting the coronavirus, and Molly Maid of Long Beach/South Bay remains open and working, owner Kathy Kuiper said.
"Our Home Service Professionals arrive to your home or business donning masks, shoe covers and gloves, Kuiper said by email. "We bring equipment that has been fully sanitized and use disinfectants that help protect our customers from coronavirus."
A new program designed to help first responders has launched this week, Kuiper added. Now when a new customer orders a home or office cleaning, or purchases a gift certificate, Molly Maid will give a first responder a free cleaning. To schedule a cleaning, call (877) 793-2532 and mention the first responder special.
Urban Plates, the healthy food-oriented restaurant chain with an outlet at 2ND & PCH in Long Beach has launched a program called Nourishing Heroes.
People can order a $12 meal for local healthcare workers, and Urban Plates will match that with a second meal. To participate, order online at www.urbanplates.com or by phone at (562) 512-1608. To request food to be delivered, healthcare supervisors can email communications@urbanplates.com.
