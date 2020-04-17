The owner of Utopia Good Food and Fine Art restaurant at First Street and Linden Avenue downtown has repurposed the interior of the restaurant as a virtual sculpture garden.
Owner Kamran Assadi has been part of the Long Beach arts community for years. He is changing the sculptures daily to give passersby a new look every day.
The Dog Bakery, with a store at 4818 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore, is offering free dog food, and offering to deliver it for free too. There is an application process. Go to www.RockyKanaka.com/FreeDogFood to find out more.
Last week, Restauration, 2708 E. Fourth St., fired up the grill last week and cooked 100 hamburgers for "back of house" restaurant workers who have lost jobs. It's rumored that a little Sangria came along with the burgers.
Domenico's in Belmont Shore, 5339 E. Second St., has joined the effort to feed health care teams. Domenico's has delivered meals to emergency room employees at both Long Beach Memorial and Dignity Health St. Mary medical centers in the last two weeks.
Hotel Maya made a special effort to care for its own this Easter, handing out more than 50 packed Easter baskets to employees. The hotel executive team set up a drive-through for workers to pick up a bag full of food staples, Easter eggs, a Hotel Maya beach ball and even a couple of rolls of toilet paper. Hotel Maya provided the Easter bags to all employees at the property that included hourly, salaried and managers who are working, furloughed or laid-off during this period.
To be considered for this feature, or to point out a business doing something for others, email editor@gazettes.com.
—Harry Saltzgaver