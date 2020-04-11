As the coronavirus pandemic stretches into its second month in California, Long Beach business owners continue to find ways to help others and to stay in business in the face of the Safer At Home and essential businesses regulations.
Here are some of those efforts.
At Michael's on Naples, ownership has set up a fund for its furloughed staff. All tips received on take-out and delivery orders go into that fund. Michael's also has some new things for customers — delivery to Naples Island and surrounding areas, a build-your own prix-fixe dinner for $45, 50% off all wine, pre-mixed cocktails to go and a Michael's Market with fresh pasta, sauces and other essentials for an Italian dinner at home. 5616 E. Second St., 562-987-4000.
Beach Fitness in Seal Beach has taken its entire suite of offerings online, include group sessions to increase the sense of community. The group classes, both workouts and meditation, are offered to members via private Facebook groups. Sessions offered now include REP-X, ELDOA, BeachFit Kids, Yoga and meditation. Membership includes unlimited repeats of the classes. Individual training also is available via Facetime to allow immediate feedback. Email Hello@beachfitness.com.
Laserfiche, the technology company with headquarters in Long Beach, was one of the first companies in the city to shift to a totally work-from-home model. A company spokesperson said the transition happened the week of March 9 — well before the Safer At Home order. The effort was led by Laserfiche CIO Thomas Phelps, who also is a USC adjunct professor. Several hundred employees who are Long Beach residents successfully made the shift
