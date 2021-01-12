A tent near Lakewood Avenue on Long Beach Airport's remote parking lot now houses a COVID-19 testing site aimed at people flying to Hawaii.
The test site is sponsored by Hawaiian Airlines. The state of Hawaii will waive a mandatory 14-day quarantine for those who can provide a negative test result for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.
A second tent will open Saturday, Jan. 16, offering tests to all passengers. That site is being operated by Covid Clinic in an agreement with the airport.
It will cost $90 per test for the Hawaiian Airlines polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which offers results within 36 hours. That site will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and requires an appointment made at hawaiianairlines.com/WorksiteLabsTest.
The Covid Clinic site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and also requires an appointment — covidclinic.org/lgb. That site offers a variety of tests, with cost ranging from $160 to $475. Details are available at the website.
There also are several testing sites around the city operated by the city and LA County. Those sites also require appointments and don't guarantee results in a particular amount of time, but typically are free. For appointments and more information, go to longbeach.gov/COVID19.