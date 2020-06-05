During a difficult time for restaurants, Diana Ruiz says she has been grateful to work at Lola’s Mexican Cuisine.
“Luis and Brenda (Navarro) treat their employees like family,” Ruiz said. “They really want to help everyone and keep everyone safe.”
Bar director Erik Wentzky agreed, “I feel very fortunate to work for them. They take such good care of their employees.”
Before COVID-19, the Navarros had about 150 employees working at The Social List and their two Lola’s locations. The couple tried to keep all three restaurants going, but operational costs became prohibitive.
“It was hard,” Luis Navarro said. “We had to close The Social List about a week and a half after the shutdown. We were about to close Lola’s in Bixby, but we were able to save it by making food for World Central Kitchen. Even so, we went from 150 people down to 19.”
To help their employees, the Navarros offered rice, beans, and eggs to those in need.
“One of my dishwashers said he was very grateful for the food,” Luis said. “But he also told us his family was eating scrambled eggs, rice, and beans three times a day. Brenda and I knew we had to find another way to help.”
Luis said they decided to sell restaurant merchandise and donate all of the proceeds to their staff. They launched an online fundraiser on April 6, hoping to raise $5,000 by May 31. From near and far, people showed their support. The goal was reached by May 27. Then the Navarros met that amount with another $5,000.
Debbie Gaspardi lives in Maine. She said she met Luis Navarro on a chef’s trip to Mexico and was impressed by his passion for authentic Mexican food. Although she lives across the country, she said she was happy to order his merchandise.
“I know how much restauranteurs and their employees need our support right now,” Gaspardi said. “Luis does a lot for his community and his staff, so I decided to buy lots of swag. We are repping Lola’s hard here in Maine!”
Tami Graham, another out of state supporter, also joined the cause. Now living in Oregon, Graham said she was a Lola’s customer from the day it opened until she moved. She has many fond memories of Lola’s and its owners.
“For us, it wasn’t just a restaurant, it was home and family,” Graham said. “Their food is delicious and their service is impeccable, but it’s the Navarro family’s corazon that really makes this place shine.”