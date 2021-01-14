Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, has been appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's Los Angeles branch board of directors.
Cordero was chosen to lead the Port of Long Beach in 2017. Before that, he was on the Federal Maritime Commission from 2011 to 2017, and served as chair there 2013-2017. He also was a Long Beach Harbor Commissioner from 2003 to 2011.
He will continue as Port executive director along with the post on the bank board. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco has four branches, each governed by a seven-member board. Cordero serves on the Los Angeles branch board.