Hyatt Regency Long Beach at 200 Pine Ave. has reopened after being closed for more than a year as a result of the pandemic.
Since the closure of the 531-room hotel a year ago March, the property has undergone a redo with a focus on protecting guests and staff, company officials said.
“With safety and wellbeing in mind, we are listening to our guests and colleagues and working to implement new experiences that will help reimagine the Hyatt Regency Long Beach’s journey,” Sid Ramani, general manager, said in a press release. “The most important element of welcoming back guests is doing it safely, and we are going beyond cleaning to advance care across our entire hotel experience for guests, World of Hyatt loyalty members and colleagues.”
The hotel public space has been reconfigured with social distancing in mind and a newly renovated Market Bar has been built in the lobby area. The Market Bar serves Red Bay coffee., a small batch specially coffee that is grown responsibly.
“Hyatt Regency Long Beach leverages a few sustainable food practices and sustainably sourced menu items," Stacy Filia, Hyatt's area director of sales and marketing, said. "First, all of our produce is ordered through Vesta, a company that sources through several California farms such as Babe Farms in Santa Barbara, Weiser Family Farms in Tehachapi, and Wong Farms in the Coachella Valley.
“We also try to eliminate food waste by taking unsold items from the market and offering them in our employee cafe," she added. "Finally, our pre-packaged items use compostable eco-friendly packaging.”
Steve Goodling, president & CEO of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the opening is an indication people are beginning to travel again. The Hyatt is the largest hotel in the city, and connected to the Convention Center, he noted.
“Its reopening is a healthy sign that summer tourism is expected to be strong and steady here in Long Beach," Goodling said in an email. "Anecdotally, area hotels are already seeing steadily increasing occupancy rates, another sign that things are moving in the right direction as our community recovers from the pandemic.”
It appears the city's ducks, or maybe swans, are in a row — the swan paddle boat concession in Rainbow Lagoon next to the Hyatt is open and busy, too.