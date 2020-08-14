COVID-19 has led to an elevated awareness of germs and contamination. Hand sanitizers and cleaning solutions fly off store shelves and hand washing has become an art form.
Businesses have struggled to adapt and make customers feel safe in this new reality. Recently, a local laundromat installed a state-of-the-art, hospital-grade sanitation system to help clients feel more comfortable washing their clothes.
Sanford and Linda Simmons, and their adult sons Aaron and Matt, opened Super Suds in 1996. The 8,000-square-foot building, located at 250 Alamitos Ave., has 22 employees and close to 200 washers and dryers. In addition to self-service machines, Super Suds offers dry cleaning and fluff & fold options for individual and corporate clients. Two months ago, Super Suds added ArtiClean Ozone to all aspects of the laundromat.
Ozone is “active oxygen.” Like lightning in a thunderstorm, an Ozone system converts O² to O³ and sends the molecules into water to attack unwanted elements.
“If you put clothes into a regular washer, there’s no telling what types of virus and bacteria are left behind,” said ArtiClean Ozone Laundry System president Mark Moore. “But ozone is a natural purifier. It sanitizes machines and clothes, so you don’t have to worry about what was washed in the machine before. Blood, contaminated linens, smoke or water damaged items, ozone handles it all. That’s why hospitals and nursing homes use ozone.”
Even before the pandemic struck, the Simmons family was drawn to the benefits of an ozone system. Aaron Simmons said Super Suds wanted to be an industry leader and offer customers the highest quality laundry service.
“There were many aspects that appealed to us,” Aaron said. “Clothes would come out cleaner, softer, smelling fresher, the laundromat would smell better (no mildew smells), and customers would feel better that everything is sanitized.”
After the laundromat added the ozone system in June, Aaron said that clients and employees noticed the difference. Super Suds manager Mary Miller, who has been with the company for 21 years, said the system is one of the best improvements she has seen.
“It was expensive, but it’s worth it for the customers’ peace of mind,” Miller said. “With the times that we’re living in, it’s necessary to give customers that added security.”
Customer Nancy Dean agreed.
“This is a really good system,” Dean said. “I really notice the difference. My clothes are cleaner and they smell better.”
Aaron said that customers are educated about the system and are glad it is in place.
“They often ask if a specific machine has ozone and are reassured that all of the machines are using this technology,” Aaron said. “Our customers are happy we have invested in this system and expressed that it makes them feel better that we are looking out for them and their welfare during the pandemic.”
Super Suds is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; for customers who prefer to stay home, the business also offers pickup and delivery. To learn more, go to www.supersuds.com.