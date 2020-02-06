Voting in the Best In Long Beach, The Readers' Choice Awards contest starts Friday, Feb. 7, and for the first time Grunion Gazette readers are included.

The Long Beach Press-Telegram has conducted a Readers' Choice Awards contest for a number of years. Grunion readers are receiving ballots this year, expanding the number of Long Beach residents ready to vote.

There are "Best Of" selections in six main categories — food and drink, pets, goods and services, places, people and other. Sub-categories appear in each.

Voting can be either on paper ballots in the Grunion or Press-Telegram, or online at www.BestinLongBeach.com. People must vote in at least 10 categories for the ballot to count, and only one ballot per person will be valid.

A list of businesses or places is offered in each category, but write-in selections are encouraged. The voting period is through the month of February.

A printed ballot can be found on pages ??A, ??A. For more information and complete rules, go to www.BestinLongBeach.com.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

