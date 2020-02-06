Voting in the Best In Long Beach, The Readers' Choice Awards contest starts Friday, Feb. 7, and for the first time Grunion Gazette readers are included.
The Long Beach Press-Telegram has conducted a Readers' Choice Awards contest for a number of years. Grunion readers are receiving ballots this year, expanding the number of Long Beach residents ready to vote.
There are "Best Of" selections in six main categories — food and drink, pets, goods and services, places, people and other. Sub-categories appear in each.
Voting can be either on paper ballots in the Grunion or Press-Telegram, or online at www.BestinLongBeach.com. People must vote in at least 10 categories for the ballot to count, and only one ballot per person will be valid.
A list of businesses or places is offered in each category, but write-in selections are encouraged. The voting period is through the month of February.
A printed ballot can be found on pages ??A, ??A. For more information and complete rules, go to www.BestinLongBeach.com.