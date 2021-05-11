Each year, the California News Publishers Association conducts a contest to see who is doing the best work in the news-telling business.
Each year, the Grunion Gazette collects at least a few honors for the previous year's work (five last year). For 2020, the tally is six — four for the print edition of the Grunion, and two more for video journalism on TheGrunion.com.
The Grunion competes in the largest print category of all — large weeklies with a circulation of 25,000 or more. Executive Editor Harry Saltzgaver took first place for editorial comment this year for a column urging a recount in one ballot issue in the 2020 election.
Sports writer JJ Fiddler grabbed a second place for a sports feature about Matt Sutfin, and the other original Sports Guy, Mike Guardabascio, finished fourth in the same category with coverage of the death of Semaj Miller. Saltzgaver also had a fourth in land use reporting for coverage of the Puvungna battle at Cal State Long Beach.
Jesse Lopez, videographer extraordinaire and the Grunion's digital creative specialist, took a third and a fourth for his video about an artist creating a Kobe Bryant Mural and one of his signature Long Beach history videos.
At the Long Beach Press-Telegram, staff writer Hayley Munguia picked up awards in three different categories — fourth places in writing and local government coverage and a fifth in personal profile. Public safety reporter Emily Rasmussen shared the fourth place award.
The other weeklies in the Southern California News Group coastal group — The Beach Reporter and the Palo Verde News — also are bringing home hardware. The Beach Reporter took two awards — both firsts. Writer Tyler Evains took first for coverage of protests and racial equity with her stories about Bruce's Beach. Designer Paul Kryzko took first with his cover of the Kindness special section. And Mike Hixon got fifth place for the PV News in personal profile stories.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CNPA will not conduct an awards dinner this year.