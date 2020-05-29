There still are plenty of restrictions, but as of Friday, May 29, most Long Beach retail stores can welcome customers inside and restaurants can serve people sitting at tables indoors.
Now the trick is to get those people through the doors. The first step in that process is to let the public know the doors are open, and Grunion Gazette publisher Simon Grieve said the newspaper is ready to help.
"It's been a rough couple of months," Grieve said. "That's true for pretty much everyone. But it's time to get back to business — which will be good for everyone.
"Our expertise is helping business owners get the message out that stores are open again, restaurants are serving again. And we're going to do it by drastically reducing prices on our most popular ad sizes."
Prices have been cut nearly in half for 1/8, 1/4 and 1/2 pages for those running five ads in the next four months.
As an added bonus, those who contract to buy five half-page ads by the end of September will receive a free promotional video produced by the Grunion Gazette Creative Team to use on social media platforms and websites.
"We know we're all facing a long journey back to where we were before, if that's even possible," Grieve said. "We can do it, just as we've made it through the last couple of months — together."
To find out more, call the advertising department at 562-433-2000 or email advertising@gazettes.com.