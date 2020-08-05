Good genes are nice, but joy is better.
Those were the findings of researchers at Harvard University, who tracked the health of more than 250 men since 1938, in the hopes that the longitudinal study would reveal clues to leading a healthy and happy life.
Joy has long been considered an intangible, qualitative, emotional state. But now, more than 80 years later, a former Long Beach State professor is launching an app called JoyScore, a self-guided, self-development platform that promises to elevate joy.
In his 2011 book, “Joy in Health and Happiness: Your Optimal Path to Success,” Professor Bob Singhal writes about the transformative power of joy. By elevating key elements in life — fitness, health, mindfulness and relationships — Singhal says people can improve almost every facet of their lives.
“Actually, I learned the concept of joy from a colleague, Betty Edwards,” Singhal said. “She had published a book in the ’80s called “Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain” and it became a New York Times best-seller. We became friends and I said we should work on a project and perhaps we can call it “Design on the Right Side of the Brain,” but she became a celebrity and went off to do tours and lecture. I said, ‘what about our project?’ and she said, ‘work on it yourself.’ ”
Singhal, who taught architectural design at the university, said the other inspiration for JoyScore came from strategies he used in his classroom to stimulate creativity in students.
“I wrote my book to educate people that they need to enhance their right-brain activity," he said, "because I found that right-brain activity, combined with a healthy, positive state of mind, is necessary for success in all aspects of life, including higher education.”
Singhal, who likes to be called Professor Joy, is an internationally-renowned architect with several billion dollars worth of projects to his credit. He has won international design competitions and served as president of the American Institute of Architecture, South Bay. He was the youngest professor at LBSU to receive the Meritorious Performance and Professional Promise Award.
The idea to start the JoyScore app started in late 2016. Since then, Singhal has brought together more than a dozen professors, medical doctors and clinical psychologists to create content for the app. One of the first people he brought on board was Braden Phillips, the now-retired Administrative Bureau Chief for the Long Beach Police Department.
“He (Singhal) asked if I would come to a meeting and I said sure,” Phillips said. “I thought this was an interesting approach, although it was far out of my wheelhouse. He had a way to slice and dice a template to help people improve their joy and happiness. The process from book to apps and games to social media has taken a lot of effort, but to his credit, he has continued to put resources into the project and has now started to develop what he had in mind all along.”
Singhal said he realizes that applications like Calm and Headspace are already in the app stores and on people’s phones, but there is room for JoyScore as well.
“JoyScore is a comprehensive program,” he said. “Other meditation apps focus only on one or two parts of mental health — whether it’s meditations or sleep. Ours is customized for each individual’s needs.”
When a person first opens the app (now available on Apple and Android app stores), they are asked nine questions. The JoyScore app then gamifies different programs that allow people to receive personal feedback on how to improve their mental, physical and emotional health.
“Everyone is stressed, people are moving too fast and are too distracted,” Singhal said. “The pandemic has only heightened our collective anxiety.”
Singhal said that Headspace and Calm only deal with medication and meditation while his app meets people where they are at, because not everyone has the patience to jump into a 10-minute meditation.
“What we offer is a simple assessment; a self-guided education on how to improve your life,” he said. “Everyone wants to live better. The main difference between humans and animals is that animals do the same thing every day, but humans want to learn and do better.
“After all, joy is better.”