Downtown Long Beach Alliance has begun distributing $225,000 of city COVID-19 relief money to reimburse costs incurred by eatery and bar owners to move operations outside.
There are some strings, and business owners must match the grants, which top out at $10,000. This comes as COVID-19 restrictions have eased to the point where restaurants can serve people inside up to 50% of the building's capacity.
Still, many owners have spent significant money on tables, heaters, barriers, umbrellas and more in order to serve customers outside — the only option they had (when they were allowed to be open at all) for most of the last 14 months.
DLBA president and CEO Kraig Kojian said his agency has put a lot of resources into support programs for small businesses — and those in the hospitality industry in particular — through mentoring, website training and more. The grant money all comes from the city; no DLBA assessment money is being used, he added.
“It’s overstating the obvious that the hospitality industry has been decimated and we want to provide relief and help rebuild that sector of our economy,” Kojian said in the release announcing the program. “This is just the start of what DLBA and other like-minded organizations can do to help provide the necessary resources to resuscitate our local businesses.”
Money can only be used to reimburse expenses, not for future costs, and the money has to have been spent after Dec. 29, 2020. To be successful, applicants have to be a DLBA member in good standing, have a current city business license and all of the permits necessary to operate.
Applications will be open until June 30, or until the money runs out. Go to downtownlongbeach.org/invest/grants/ or call 562-436-4259.
One Restaurateur
Ron Hodges owns one corner of Pine Avenue and Broadway, with Shannon's On Pine, The Carvery and other venues in the building. He said he wasn't sure whether his business manager would apply for the grant — it was more important to get more people downtown.
"We need to get activities down here year round," Hodges said. "We've got some people behind it — we have the Downtown Entertainment District Association. We never got much off of the office worker crowd. I imagine some will continue to work from home, while others need that face-to-face to do business."
Part of Hodges's building is the second story entertainment venue that once was the Birdland West nightclub. He said activities and special events including weddings and birthday parties will keep that type of space busy in the future.
"I really applaud the conversion of some of the office space into housing," he added. "All the people moving here downtown helps."
What Future Holds
Earlier this spring, the DLBA conducted a survey of businesses with office space downtown. The results show it is likely there will be fewer office dwellers even after the economy has returned to full speed.
Most employers answering the survey said they expected to still be below 50% occupancy in the fourth quarter of the year. Only 8% of the respondents said they plan to return to full occupancy, while 42% said they expect to settle on a hybrid model of both remote and in-person work.
"Service businesses, hospitality businesses, rely on critical mass," Kojian said in a phone interview. "With the pandemic, we haven't seen that from the office workers. I think we're seeing a shift…"
However, Kojian pointed to buildings that already have seen conversions from office space to housing — he said the Verizon building on Ocean Boulevard is a good example. New construction also has focused on housing, with little new office space.
Other factors may come into play, he added. Projects already underway may not be required to comply with a recently passed inclusionary housing ordinance, requiring a percentage of housing units be priced as affordable housing. How that law will impact profitability of new housing projects is hard to say, he said.
"Adaptive use would seem to make sense," Kojian said. "The need for housing is huge. But what the landlords are going to do is a thing that's, for me, sort of unknown."