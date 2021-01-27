Dede Rossi turned in the keys to the Belmont Shore Business Association office last Friday, Jan. 22.
She took that action almost exactly a year after announcing her retirement. In January 2020, Rossi had been executive director of the BSBA for a decade.
"It was just time to go," she said Monday. "I said I was going to leave a year ago. Then I decided to stay through COVID."
COVID had a role in Rossi's decision to step away now. She said she contracted a case of the disease on Dec. 20, and while she's recovering, she said she's still got a cough and other symptoms. It's time to take care of herself, she added.
"We appreciate Dede’s years of organizing events and her efforts to promote Belmont Shore as Long Beach’s premier retail hub," Kurt Schneiter, BSBA board president, said. "She will be missed."
The BSBA board had just released a job description for Rossi's replacement when the coronavirus pandemic shut the city down in March through a Stay at Home order. The search was put on pause and Rossi began trying to help restaurants and retailers either shut down completely or forced to drastically reduce operations.
"It was a matter of getting information out to everyone," she said. "We were fortunate to get some CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) money. The city was smart getting money to the business associations, because we know what's needed where."
Rossi used some of the CARES money to create new promotions to help drive business to Second Street. Individual business owners also were given a helping hand.
Rossi said one of the things she enjoyed most about her job was organizing, then managing special events. She built up the summer Stroll 'N' Savor restaurant events, and oversaw the big crowd-pleasers — the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade and the Belmont Shore Car Show.
This last year, she had to cancel those and every other event promotion because of pandemic restrictions banning large crowds.
"I really enjoyed my time here," Rossi said. "I loved the events, seeing people happy and knowing we had a little bit to do with that.
"I loved all the people I got to know. I was really honored to be allowed to represent these wonderful business owners."
That love was returned by many. Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price said as much in a Facebook post over the weekend.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the fantastic job you have done, especially throughout COVID-19," Price wrote. "Your hard work and dedication has genuinely helped our entire community during a difficult time for our nation. Dede, we all just want to make sure you know how much you are valued and appreciated. Even more, you do everything you do with a fantastic attitude and willing disposition making you a wonderful partner in always improving our community."
Rossi spent much of the summer and fall dealing with permits for and installation of the parklets in front of many Belmont Shore restaurants, allowing for more outdoor seating to keep eateries viable. Even in the last week before she stepped down, she was checking with restaurateurs about permitting and insurance should they be able to reopen, at least partially, any time soon.
"I'm not going too far," Rossi said. "I'm the kind where I've got to be doing something. So I'll be around, and I'll be visiting Second Street, too."
The BSBA board is interviewing now for a new executive director. Send resumes or an email requesting a job description to resume4bsba@gmail.com.