Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price has set up an online survey and plans to host four small video conferences to hear the public's preferences regarding lifting restrictions in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Price announced Friday that video conferences would start on Sunday, April 26, and continue every other day through Saturday May 2. In her email announcement, she said the conferences are designed for small groups, so RSVPs would be limited. The first three conferences will be at 5 p.m., with Saturday's call starting at 9 a.m.
"Although it is ultimately the decision of the Health Department, not the City Council, when any part of the emergency order is lifted, I believe it is necessary to hear from residents and our business community to understand their input and perspective," Price said in a release. "These discussions will absolutely help inform the important policy decisions we will be faced when the decision is made to reopening the city."
The four survey questions are open-ended, asking for opinions rather than specific choices. For example, one question asks, "What business types should be able to reopen first when Long Beach begins lifting some of the Health Department's Emergency Orders?"
To receive the link to one of the video conference calls or to the survey, email district3@longbeach.gov.