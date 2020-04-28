Long Beach City Council's Economic Development and Finance Committee, chaired by Ninth District Councilman Rex Richardson, will conduct a teleconference hearing Thursday, April 30, to talk about recovery from the coronavirus shutdown.
Economic recovery has gained attention recently as hope increases for an end to business closures and gathering bans. Last week, Mayor Robert Garcia created an economic recovery committee chaired by former mayor Bob Foster to consider policies and potential assistance.
Thursday's committee hearing will start at 4 p.m. under the same conditions as recent City Council meetings — the teleconference will be streamed on the city's website, and people can make e-comments on the website as well.
Those testifying will be Foster; John Keisler, director of Economic Development; Steve Goodling, president and CEO of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau; Michelle Byerly, executive director of The Nonprofit Partnership; and owners and operators of small businesses, restaurants and nonprofits across the city.
“Now is a critical time for the City Council and the public to hear from impacted business sectors and stakeholders as we chart our course to recovery,” Richardson said in the announcement. “This process will provide transparency and oversight into the reopening of our city’s economy, help us better assess impacts, and allow us to collaborate on solutions.”
To see the committee agenda and listen to the hearing, go to longbeach.legistar.com.