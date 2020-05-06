Community Hospital of Long Beach officials said in late March they were "days away" from opening the east-side hospital, and it figured into Gov. Gavin Newsom's equation of increasing hospital beds to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
As of May 5, the hospital is still closed, and has yet to pass a key inspection to receive a state license to operate. No date has been set for that inspection.
According to Brandon Dowling, a Pacific Six spokesman authorized to speak for hospital operator Molina, Wu, Network, Inc. (MWN), success in containing coronavirus infections has meant Community Hospital is no longer needed to deal with hospital overflow.
"We’re still actively working with CDPH (California Department of Public Health) to secure the hospital’s acute care license," Dowling said in an email. "Because of California’s physical distancing policies, the spread of COVID-19 (the disease caused by coronavirus) has slowed and current hospital capacity has been able to keep up with demand. This has lessened the urgency seen over recent weeks for our COVID-19 readiness, but we’re still moving toward CHLB’s reopening in the near future."
A spokesman in the CDPH media relations department would only say that the state continues to work with MWN "on details related to the facility’s licensure." Dowling said that MWN has not been able to confirm a date for CDPH inspectors to come to Long Beach.
Neither City Councilman Daryl Supernaw, whose Fourth District includes the hospital site at Pacific Coast Highway and Termino Avenue, nor state Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell, the area's state representative, could offer more information.
"I know they've been reined in and there's no pressure now," Supernaw said. "There's not going to be any early licensing because of COVID-19. I just keep hearing we're a week or two away from the final inspection."
O'Donnell also said he had no details of the licensing procedure.
The hospital closed its doors in the summer of 2018, after its former operator, MemorialCare, determined a state-required seismic retrofit would be too costly for the facility to remain financially viable. The property is owned by the city, which quickly sent out a request for proposals to find a new operator.
City Council approved an agreement to negotiate exclusively with MWN in June 2018. John Molina — the Molina in MWN — said then he hoped to open a portion of the hospital in January 2019. Community had the only emergency department on the east side of the city, and residents were clamoring for it to reopen.
But licensing issues blocked that reopening, and several other subsequent target dates. None-the-less, the city signed a short-term lease with MWN in March 2019 and a long-term agreement in October last year. That agreement included a promise to split the cost of seismically-retrofitting the hospital, with the city's share capped at $25 million.
Community Hospital Long Beach Foundation pledged $1 million to pay for planning of the retrofit, and MWN has hired HKS Architects of Dallas to do that work.
The city most recently approved a $250,000 expenditure for an elevator repair at the hospital. People also have been contacted through Pacific Gateway to return to work at Community, although it's uncertain whether those people have been employed.