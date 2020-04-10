A citywide survey of business owners is underway to assess impacts of the coronavirus crisis and government response to fight the disease.
One of the first steps state, county and city government officials took to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections and deaths was to order "nonessential" businesses close and people stay at home. A companion order outlawing groups — originally 250, then 10, then none at all — ended events.
Now the Long Beach Economic Development Department has partnered with the Council of Business Associations (COBA), the Downtown Long Beach Business Alliance (DLBA) and the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to survey business owners about how they have been impacted. The survey went live Friday, April 10, at Gazettes.com/go/impact.
“By joining forces with these key business groups, we hope to get a comprehensive picture of the challenges our local businesses are facing across Long Beach,” John Keisler, Long Beach Economic Development director said in a release. “This joint effort is critical in determining next steps to preserve the economic integrity of our business community and identifying the necessary resources for a strong recovery.”
Partnership with the Chamber, DLBA and COBA is designed to reach out to all types of businesses throughout the city. COBA is a consortium of business associations, including the Belmont Shore Business Association and the Bixby Knolls Business and Improvement Association, that represents many of the retail districts. The DLBA adds some of the large white collar firms based downtown, and the Chamber offers an umbrella approach.
“The combined reach of our organizations with that of the Economic Development Department is extensive. We urge all recipients of this survey to respond so that we can move forward with new initiatives to address their greatest needs,” Chamber Senior Vice President Jeremy Harris said in the release.
After some preliminary questions describing the business, the survey dives into impacts — how many employees have been furloughed or laid off, how much has revenue dropped, what measures have been taken to protect from the coronavirus, etc. Then comes the key question — "How likely is it your business reopen with full operations if..." restrictions remain in place for two, four or six months.
The survey also asks what assistance business owners think they might need to reopen and recover. In all, there are 19 questions.
The surveys will be collected until May 1, then collated to create a report. For more information, contact the appropriate business association or go to