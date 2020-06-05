Circle Marina Speedwash, 4800 E. Pacific Coast Highway near Ximeno Avenue, is celebrating its grand opening by giving every customer a free car wash any day between now and June 14. Monday, the state-of-the-art car wash officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the environmentally-sound facility.
Fourth District City Councilman Daryl Supernaw, who advocated for the Car Wash’s opening as an essential business, was on hand along with Randy Gordon representing the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce. The complete remodel of the property maintained some of the Googie architecture style elements of the original car wash design.
And it turns out the councilman has some history there.
“I worked here in 1966. At the time it was Magic Minute Car Wash — and I was a teenager,” he said. “I learned the importance of customer service, and as a side benefit, at a young age I had the chance to drive a Rolls Royce and an ambulance.”
“I remember the day, back in the ’60s, when they offered a special 99 cent wash. I thought that was the best deal that would ever be offered, but today beats that out with their free wash offer.”
Aaron Friedland, general manager and partner at Circle Marina Speedwash, explained the monthly member subscription concept behind the 3-minute car wash.
“A basic subscription includes unlimited car washes for one vehicle for the entire month," Friedland said. "Upon signing up for a subscription, a magnetic gate reader sticker is placed on the car’s windshield. The reader allows automated access to the wash.”
Individual washes are available for $10, $15 and $20, depending upon the services. The basic subscription is $19.99 per month. The upgraded version that includes tire dressing, surface protectant and wax, is $29.99 a month.
Car washes have come a long way since Supernaw worked there. Back then, workers were given a 30 minute lunch break at noon — and all operations stopped. According to Friedland, for most car washes, five to seven people come in contact with your car and Speedwash’s process is touchless and completely automated.
There are 22 self-service vacuum stations and there is a staff person on hand to sanitize equipment after each use. The system can wash 120 cars per hour. The hours are 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. except on Sundays, when it opens at 8 a.m.