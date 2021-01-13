A new webinar series aiming to assist small business owners starts today, thanks to the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce and DeVry University's Keller Graduate School of Management.
The hour-long sessions are once a week through February. The first webinar is at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 7, and is called "Turn Your Talents Into Strengths."
Webinars are presented by Laura Knapp, the Center Dean at DeVry University and its Keller Graduate School of Management in Long Beach. DeVry has been a Chamber member for decades, according to Amanda Donahue, Special Events manager and executive assistant to President/CEO Jeremy Harris.
"DeVry University has been a valued Chamber member for over 25 years," Donahue said. "When discussing the opportunity to produce a joint webinar series on career development and professional growth with Center Dean Laura Knapp, we knew this would be something very beneficial to provide to our membership."
The series is free to Chamber members and $10 a session for nonmembers, but an RSVP is required for every session. For a complete schedule, seminar topics and the link to RSVP, go to lbchamber.com and pull down the Events tab.