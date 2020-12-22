Ocean Boulevard. residents reported that the 1060-foot Carnival Panorama, flagship of Carnival Cruise Line, entered Long Beach waters at about 7 a.m. this morning, Tuesday.
Carnival Panorama and Carnival Miracle arrived at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal to begin preparations for their eventual resumption of service in the U.S., part of the company's gradual phased-in approach, company officials said.
Fans of the Carnival Panorama who were tracking her return voyage to Long Beach, greeted the ship on Queen Mary’s Pier J and witnessed the ship that was christened on Dec. 10, 2019, docking.
Cruise fan Scott Phares, from Upland said, “I got up at 4 a.m. this morning to watch the ship come in. It was thrilling to hear the bow thrusters engage at she docked at 8 a.m. The ship looks as shiny as she did on her inaugural cruise last year.”
According to Carnival Cruise Lines' Vance Gulliken, “We're on a pause in our operations, including Long Beach, through Feb. 28, and when we do resume service it will be a gradual phased-in approach.”
Carnival Cruise Line is working with local officials on a return to service plan as it continues to build and implement protocols to meet the requirements of the CDC, according to a statement released by the cruise line.
The statement goes on to say, “Both ships are at non-operational minimum manning status with approximately 125 crew members per ship and no guests on board. Aside from dockside maintenance, crew members will remain on board at all times and will not be permitted to disembark the vessel.”
Regarding COVID-19 safety measures, the statemen said, “Medical staff will board the vessels for testing of crew members and the ships will periodically depart the Long Beach Terminal for operational purposes.”