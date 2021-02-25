Wine Beach
Plans are in work for a Wine Beach wine bar to open mid-summer on the corner of Second Street and Santa Ana Avenue in Belmont Shore. They will be offering a full menu with a focus on wine pairings and tastings. The location at 5351 E. Second St. was previously a beauty salon and a clothing boutique.
Owners Jodi Meade and Debbie Jarratt, have extensive experience in the industry and wine bar ownership. Meade is a level one sommelier and her background is in real estate and fine dining. Her family owned and operated Victor Hugos in Beverly Hills.
Jarett will handle day-to-day operations. She is a second level sommelier with experience running a wine bar in Tehachapi. She also operated a wine tour business specializing in Central California Wineries.
According to Meade, architectural plans are in progress for huge roll-up doors, allowing for indoor and outdoor dining. The restaurant will have an 1,800-bottle wine selection available for on-premises consumption or to take home. Wines by the glass rotating weekly, temperature controlled wine lockers for rent, and a monthly wine club are all part of their plans. In addition, they will have a full selection of craft beers.
Meade and Jarratt say they want their restaurant to be your first stop, not the last stop, while visiting Second Street.
“It is going to be best looking building on the street,” Meade said.
Louie’s on 2nd
Matt Tavlarides started the demolition and construction process last week to open a restaurant at the site where The Acapulco Inn, which originally opened in 1955, was located.
“It will be 6-8 months before we open," Tavlarides said. "We will be serving America fare. We own the building; this will be our second ‘Louie’s' location. Our Garden Grove restaurant, Louie’s on Main, has been open since 1953.The Belmont Shore building will look completely different than it does now.”
Fender's inspiration
Brent Bolthouse, the event producer and DJ who is opening The Bungalow Kitchen at 2nd & PCH on March 4, noted that he selected Long Beach as the restaurant’s venue based on great memories he had in downtown Long Beach attending legendary concerts at Fender’s Ballroom.
Fender’s was a music club in the ballroom of the old Lafayette Hotel on Linden Avenue from 1984 to 1989.
In a telephone interview with owner John Fender, he recalled the days of moms dropping off concert goers. “We were babysitters,” Fender joked, referring to the young crowd that frequented the music venue.
Fender now lives in Needles, Calif., where he operates an RV park, Route 66-themed motel, marina and concert venue. Fender said he soon will be opening “Fenderoes White Trash Cantina,” a concert hall that Fender said might attract the same folks who came to the Ballroom in the 1980s. It will be for the over 21 crowd — with no babysitting offered.
Growing Coyote
Little Coyote owners Jonathan Strader and Hatchet Hall report business has been good in Fourth Street’s Retro Row. Consequently, they have added a commissary kitchen to handle all the dough production and preparation. The kitchen, by sheer coincidence, is located at 3444 N. Los Coyotes Diagonal. This location is a kitchen only, with no service to customers.
Local Infatuation
Ellie’s, 204 Orange Ave., and Ballast Point, 110 N. Marina Dr., were just named on The Infatuation’s Top 26 Outdoor Brunch list. The review platform, owned by Zaget, recommends Ellie’s eggplant sandwich with burrata and tahini. Ballast Point appears to have made the list based on the view on Alamitos Bay.