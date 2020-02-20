Ubuntu Café
Saturday, Feb. 15, the farm-to-table neighborhood Ubuntu Café at 335 Nieto Ave., opened for brunch and served more than 160 patrons. According to restaurateurs Fellippe and Danielle Esteves, "Ubuntu is South African for ‘a quality that includes the essential human virtues; compassion and humanity,' we are serving California eats with “global influences.”
Wood & Salt
Bjoern Risse and Bülent Yildirim, are scheduling a summer 2020 opening of the restaurant group's fourth eatery, "Wood & Salt Tavern," in the Bixby Knolls neighborhood.
According to Blair Cohn’s Facebook posting to the Bixby Knolls community, Bjoern Risse, owner of Rasselbock — Kitchen & Beer Garden and a Bixby Knolls resident, and his partners, are investing more in Bixby Knolls with a neighborhood-friendly restaurant.
The tavern is a departure from the group's German-themed restaurants; they plan to serve what ownership is broadly referring to as "modern California" cuisine, with a concept encompassing a wood-fired grill turning out proteins like meat, fish and seafood, plus handmade pastas crafted daily, in-house.
Salads, vegetarian and vegan options, and shareable plates will round out the opening menu, with a heftier and more global craft beer and wine list than is currently featured at their German restaurant locations.
The restaurant site at 4262 Atlantic Ave. will be undergoing major changes prior to the summer 2020 opening date.
Haewah Dal
The modern Korean cuisine is at 5020 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore. According to restaurant management, the restaurant was closed for just under two weeks in mid-January to work on a new menu with a new chef and has now re-opened.
Restauration
The restaurant at 2708 E. Fourth St. will be celebrating a formal grand re-opening from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26. The $50 ticket required for entry includes a hosted bar, food stations, music and entertainment with proceeds benefitting Autism Partnership. Tickets are available at restaurationlb.square.site.
After a major fire in November 2018, Restauration reopened in mid-October last year.
Port Traffic Down
Cargo volume was down slightly in January at the Port of Long Beach; compared to the same month in 2019, according to a report released Feb. 12.
Terminal operators and dockworkers moved 626,829 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, down 4.6% compared to January 2019. Imports decreased 4.3% to 309,961 TEUs, while exports dropped 7.4% to 108,624 TEUs. Empty containers sent overseas declined 3.7% to 208,244 TEUs.
“The New Year is starting with a new set of challenges that are impacting importers and exporters, but we remain optimistic and expect to see modest growth in 2020,” said Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach. “We are collaborating with our industry partners to focus on long-term growth, sustainability and the reliable movement of goods through the Port of Long Beach.”
“We are confident that we will grow cargo volume and market share by working together with our industry stakeholders,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal said. “We remain focused on our new bridge opening later this year, a $1 billion investment in rail projects over the next decade and other projects that will deliver cargo quickly and efficiently.”