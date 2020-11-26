Local Goods
Annie Mekertichian, manager at LB Swag at 5304 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore, reports, “We are producing the ‘Trees on the Bay' (the replica décor items of the floating trees) with our 3D printer. The trees are a Long Beach holiday tradition that you can bring with you to your home. The centerpieces and ornaments are being made with recycled materials so it saves trees and water.”
The shop sells items from local vendors, including Puchie, with proceeds from sales of holiday slipper socks, and up-cycled bags donated to help stop women trafficking.
2ND & PCH
Two new eateries will be opening soon — The Bungalow Kitchen, serving California cuisine, and Italian Homemade, offering a variety of pasta, sauces, sandwiches and salads.
According to general manager and partner Mauro Cavallotti, Italian Homemade will open the first or second week of December. Since only to-go and delivery orders will be permitted at that time, the chain plans to use experience gained from their San Francisco locations to offer quality meals with a quick turn-around.
Bungalow Kitchen is set to open in early 2021. Promotional materials claim the 10,000-square-foot venue will have an atmosphere of attending a fabulous dinner party, something many have missed during the last few months. Menu items include Gazpacho shooters, Short Rib "Pop-Tarts" and Lobster Pot Pie.
Flying Again
Southwest Airlines announced that it will launch daily nonstop service from Long Beach Airport (LGB) to Honolulu beginning in March 2021. The new flight is Southwest’s only direct connection between Hawaii and the Greater Los Angeles area.
Flights will leave daily at 7 a.m. and arrive in Honolulu by 10 a.m. Return flights leave at noon and arrive in Long Beach at 8 p.m. Based on a quick scan of the Southwest website, fares are as low as $99 one way — before taxes and fees.
“Southwest Airlines continues to be an important partner at Long Beach Airport,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release. “Our airport is a key economic engine for our city and this is positive news for our financial recovery. We expect even more good news soon.”
Southwest was granted an increase from 17 to 34 flight slots at Long Beach when JetBlue left, and travelers are eagerly awaiting the announcement of additional new destinations.
Downtown Women
Three Downtown Long Beach women who own businesses have received grants to expand.
The Downtown Long Beach Alliance (DLBA) announced the recipients of the Women-Business Accelerator (WOBA) Grant Program, each receiving $3,333: Crystal Early and Natalie Mumford, co-owners of 3 Women; Maggie Stoll, owner of Burke Mercantile; and Orsa Modica, owner of Modica’s Deli.
The Women-Owned Business Accelerator Grant Program is an initiative of the Downtown Long Beach Alliance and Farmers & Merchants Bank.
“As a Long Beach woman business owner, I am honored to be a recipient of this year’s grant,” Modica said. Modica’s Deli, 455 E. Ocean Blvd., has been downtown for more than 20 years. “We are excited to continue to build our outdoor patio to create a safe place for neighbors and visitors to gather. This year has been tough on everyone and I am thankful for this award by Farmers & Merchants Bank and the Downtown Long Beach Alliance.”
The program, in its third year, is funded by Long Beach-based Farmers & Merchants Bank (F&M) and presented in partnership with the Institute for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at California State University, Long Beach, WOBA provides grant funding and coaching to support women-owned businesses in downtown Long Beach.