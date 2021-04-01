Southern Gentlemen
Tennessee Jack’s, 4000 E. Anaheim St. (at Termino), celebrated their soft opening last week.
They are open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. The corner restaurant, formally Red Leprechaun, has undergone a major transformation — with a large heated outdoor dining area, golden lit bar, and large custom-made signage inside and out.
Restaurateur Danny Dib, along with business partner and brother Kelly Dib, say they plan to bring a slice of Tennessee charm to the Zaferia section of Long Beach. In this new venture, Dib has leveraged his knowledge as a hands-on owner of Corked in Bixby Knolls and Corked on Stearns, the go-to neighborhood stores for craft beer.
Jacks has 17 different rotating craft beer taps, 14 craft cocktails, seven small bites, five entrees and two house-made sweet selections.
“We love our whiskey here. I’ve been flying to Nashville for years buying barrels of whiskey from Tennessee and just loved the vibe. My visits motivated me to try my best to duplicate the experience in Long Beach. We just are hoping people like it as much as I did.”
Based on customer comments, the Dib brothers nailed it.
Customers claim their hot chicken sandwich is straight out of Nashville, the Lobster Roll spicy garlic butter is so good they dip their fries in it and the Shrimp Po’ Boy’s crispy shrimp is packed so full the shrimp almost falls out of the brioche bun.
Reopening
Berlin Bistro, 420 E. Fourth St., in the bohemian heart of the East Village Arts District, has re-opened for breakfast and lunch, with plans to include dinner service soon.
Part of the Portofino family, the bistro is next door to Fingerprints Music and has folks lined up for the duck egg toast and steak tartar. Reviews on the new breakfast menu include words like “bright, fresh and citrusy.”
Chef Robert Fry whose more recent experience includes the recently closed Nightingale in Temecula, is heading up the kitchen. The farm-to-table restaurant has a local farm plot near Cambodia Town where many of their vegetables are grown.