Alfresco Everything
First it was just dining — now being outside in the fresh air is the new standard for health clubs, salon services and other establishments.
Color Me Mine, 5255 E. Second St., 562-433-4177 — Dede Rossi, Belmont Shore Business Association executive director, reported that the paint-your-own studio is now giving customers the opportunity to work on projects outside on the sidewalk in front of the store. In addition, they are offering to-go kits for projects to be painted at home and returned to the store for glazing and firing.
Salon Benders, 957 E. Fourth St., 562-528-8804 — The high-end boutique salon that specializes in cuts, color and style has been closed in keeping with statewide orders. Owner Jessie Santiago is currently working on building an outdoor salon behind the former Koffee Pot Café iconic building where her salon is located. She said, “It’s going to be an eclectic outdoor garden vibe that feels like a little oasis in the middle of Long Beach.”
Iconix Fitness, 4101 E. Olympic Plaza, 562-366-4600 — This popular health club offered fitness opportunities outside before it became a requirement. The rooftop deck has work-out equipment, there's a "turfed alley" for on-the-ground workouts and body shred classes are offered on the beach.
Oasis at The Hideaway, 4137 E. Anaheim St., 562-343-5630 — Principal Geoff Rau says Oasis will “Go Big” when it comes to outdoor dining. An outdoor Oasis has been created in the area that was part of the back lot. There are three TVs, 17 tables, a fountain, and an outdoor bar in the 1,200-square-foot patio. The area includes large shade tents with overhead lighting. Chef Art Gonzales is blending the menus from Roundin’ 3rd Sports Bar and Grill with The Hideaway to create an Oasis menu.
Retro Duds
Banana Republic re-opened its Long Beach location in Belmont Shore at 5015 E. Second St. on July 24. The store hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The chain recently introduced its new Banana Republic Heritage Collection, which features a variety of vintage-inspired styles, reissued from the brand's archives. The shop also stocks face masks in a variety of different colors and designs.
Gap, which owns Banana Republic, had previously announced it would close 230 stores in 2019 and 2020. There are no plans to close the Belmont Shore location.
Connected Now Catalyst
All five Southern California locations of cannabis dispensary Connected, have changed names to Catalyst. According to Destiny Perez, assistant manager at the Belmont Shore Location, “Weed for the people and weed for connoisseurs, (we have) all (the) same management and menu.”
The renaming included more blue paint of the outlets, including the one in Belmont Shore at 5227 E. Second St.