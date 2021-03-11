Street Tacos
La Taqueria Brand (1430 E. Seventh St.) in the north Alamitos Beach area near the corner of Seventh and Nebraska, will be opening a second location in SteelCraft Bixby Knolls. The restaurant, known for its Birria Ramen Noodles, also has a special lent season menu.
Chef Cesar Sanchez hails from Tijuana, Mexico, where he hosted a television talk show. Sanchez relocated to California after being recruited by a white tablecloth fine dining restaurant. Plans changed with 2020 delays and Sanchez has been creating unique menu items at La Taqueria Brand since its opening in March 2020.
Protein Donuts
LBC Nutrition is one of the newest cottage industry businesses in Long Beach. They offer healthy protein (baked not fried) donuts, iced protein coffee and energy drinks. Pre-ordered items are available for curbside pick-up and delivery. Order at msha.ke/lbcnutrition1.
Cheese Delivered
Oh La Vache, the cheese and gourmet grocery shop scheduled to open on Fourth Street’s Retro Row, has created a pop-up online in advance of the shop’s opening.
Customers’ orders can be picked up from The Beachwood Blendery tasting room in downtown Long Beach at 247 Long Beach Blvd., or local delivery is available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday–Sunday. They are closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Grocery Bargains
Ralph’s Markets reported that it will be shutting down its store at 3380 N. Los Coyotes Diagonal. Spices, housewares and other categories are selling at closeout prices, currently 25 % off. “The store is scheduled to close April 17, 2021,” advised John Votava, director of corporate affairs.
More Caffeine
A new Starbucks opened at 4704 Cherry Ave. and Seventh District City Councilman Roberto Uranga was on hand to welcome them. Various sources say La Michoacana Ice Cream shop will be going in the adjacent space.
Tater Tots
Dog Haus at 210 E. Third St. has jumped on the Tater Tot bandwagon. Starting Sunday, March 14, until April 5, there will be three limited edition loaded Tots — Rueben Tots, Southwestern Tots and BLT Tots.
Sunday Shopping
Friedmans Home Experience 1827 E. Spring St., near Cherry, is now open seven days a week. Previously the store was closed on Sundays. The store sells appliances, decorative plumbing, outdoor kitchens and grills.
Stroke Aftercare
Lakewood Regional Medical Center 3700 E. South St., Lakewood, has been designated as a Comprehensive Stroke Center (CSC) for Los Angeles County. The first few minutes of a stroke are the most important, and when you or a loved one is having a stroke, you must act quickly.
Doing so could mean the difference between life and death. Research has shown that 2 million brain cells are lost within the first minute after a stroke begins. The faster a person who is having a stroke receives treatment, the better the chances of a complete recovery and life without disability.
“This designation represents a long-standing dedication to excellence by our entire team of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, technicians, and quality improvement staff throughout this hospital,” said Neil Maluste M.D., Medical Director of Vascular Neurology at Lakewood.
Local Vaccinations
Aviva Pharmacy at 2633 Atlantic Ave. is the only Long Beach independent pharmacy offering COVID vaccinations. To sign up for Aviva’s vaccination go to https://hipaa.jotform.com/210246639088056.
Aviva’s founder Amy Nguyen earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from USC and opened the pharmacy in 2017. Aviva’s team of professionals have been vaccinating up to 250 people a day and have vaccinated more than 4,000 people in just six weeks.