Long Beach restaurateur John Morris (Boathouse by the Bay) suggests we all get takeout at least three nights a week to help support the local restaurant industry. One advantage to taking meals home is that you aren’t limited to just one restaurant.
And, at least until Christmas, Morris also suggests taking in a toy or gift or two for restaurant workers hurt by the shutdown.
Here are a few suggestions for new to-go offering that you might want to try out.
Morning Nights, offering plant-based dim sum, is located inside The Hangar at Long Beach Exchange and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Head chef Kevin Lorico has developed a following quickly for this restaurant that has a speakeasy vibe. The to-go menu is all plant based — like their Shumai, traditional Chinese dumplings, other options include scallion pancake roll, spicy wontons and vegetable fried rice.
The Social List at 2105 E. Fourth St., open for takeout and delivery only, every Wednesday through Sunday, however they have updated their weekly promotions to better cater to the takeout needs, and created new specials.
Happy Hour to-go every Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. That includes 1/2 off select plates and toasts, as well as the House Old Fashioned for $6.
Every Wine Wednesday they offer 1/2 priced bottles of wine to-go paired with their new charcuterie boards. Available in various assortments including: cheese and fruit, nuts and mixed fruit, and meat and melon. Plus, every other day charcuterie boards are half off of your choice with the purchase of a wine bottle to-go.
Weekend Brunch to-go every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, spend $45 or more on your order for a complimentary bottle of champagne and orange juice for mimosas at home. Just enter the promo code: "Free Mimosas" upon checkout.
Noble Bird Rotisserie at 2ND & PCH in Long Beach is offering weekly family takeout specials. This week’s family meal is a large Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie (with a take and bake pie crust made with vegan butter since the restaurant is dairy-free) with farmer's salad for $65 — that's available until Dec. 22. Pre-orders can be placed (at least six hours in advance) by calling 562-431-0445.
The Italian Homemade Company, in the same center, opened last week and they are already running a couple of specials. For large families, two trays of meat lasagna for $110, regularly $128, and the veggie version is $100, regularly $118.
Also, in 2ND & PCH, Otosan Sushi is selling gift cards in any increment amount, or get a free $25 one with any $100 take-out order.
Bev-Mo
The popular adult beverage shop, with an outlet in east Long Beach’s Marketplace shopping center, was acquired by goPuff. Company officials announced the transaction was completed this month.
Philadelphia-based goPuff is an app-powered delivery company that currently operates in more than 500 cities. By adding the 161 BevMo stores in California, Arizona and Washington, the company can expand west.
With a $10.95 order minimum, goPuff has a $1.95 delivery charge and a membership program of $5.95 per month for free delivery. For purchases with alcohol, an additional fee up to $2 applies. goPuff already offers alcohol, according to its website.
When California residents will be able to start taking advantage of the 30-minute delivery of everyday essentials-type items is unclear.
According to Elizabeth Romaine, company spokesman, “We are looking forward to rolling out in California in 2021. Some of our most popular delivered items include: over-the-counter medications, cleaning materials and frozen foods.”