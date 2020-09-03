Sandwiches
A new Jersey Mike’s Sub sandwich shop will be opening this Friday, Sept. 4, in The Market Place at 6475 PCH, near Trader Joe’s. The store is partnering with Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach by distributing 2,000 cards that are each good for a free sandwich. Cards are given to customers who make a donation to the club.
Spruce Scoops
Ample Hills Creamery, the newly acquired ice cream-making company, opened a new retail store on Monday, Aug. 31, at 2ND&PCH. The opening marks the company’s first new store since their re-launch with new owner Schmitt Industries (a test and measurement products company). The CEO is Michael Zapata, a former Navy Seal, and it appears all that tech knowledge will be focused on making frozen treats.
They are scooping up a custom flavor only served at the 2ND&PCH store honoring a tech marvel, Howard Hughes’ Flying boat called the Spruce Goose, that made its first and only flight in Long Beach. The custom blend is made with banana ice cream and chunks of house-made chocolate pecan bars.
Teacher’s Pet?
Pet Supplies Plus at 2086 N. Bellflower Blvd. in Los Altos Center is partnering with the organization Pets in the Classroom to provide school teachers with discounts to purchase classroom pets and supplies.
The organization believes students benefit from exposure to pets. Popular classroom pet options include a small animal like a hamster or a Guinea pig, reptiles or fish. To apply, go to gazettes.com/go/pets.
Bread Lines
Gusto Bread, 2710 E. Fourth street (between Molino and Temple) is the new iteration of a Long Beach Cottage Bakery. Owner Arturo Enciso bakes naturally leavened breads in a stove oven. The store is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Wednesdays and Thursdays, customers may pick up items ordered on line. The shop opens at 8 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and closes when they sell out. Online advance ordering with store pickup is suggested gustobread.myshopify.com.
Cat House
Feline Good Social Club re-opened Tuesday, Sept 1. They are located at 301 Atlantic Ave. (at Third Street). The club offers social interaction between humans and cats with the goal of forever homes for the cats.
The $15 sessions must be booked online in advance. Each session is 50 minutes and starts on the hour. Guests are encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes before the session; book at felinegoodsocialclub.com.
Hotel Maya Back to School
Hotel Maya, 700 Queensway Dr., is introducing new way to teach at the water’s edge with Hotel Maya’s “Back to Home School Blues” virtual classroom package with special day rates (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) starting at $110 for a Garden View or $120 for a Deluxe Water View.
The package includes a room with workspace and free WiFi, boxed lunches for two, recess break that includes cookies and milk for the student, and chips, guacamole and margarita for the parent, as well as complimentary parking. Even pool access is included for a quick after school dip.
To book, call 562-435-7676 or book online at https://www.hotelmayalongbeach.com/special-offers.
Elderly Care
AltaMed Health Services is expanding its Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), opening its first Long Beach location at 1500 Hughes Way Suite C150, at Freeway Business Center.
Because of the program's approach, many frail Long Beach area seniors are able to remain living independently at home. The PACE program transports seniors from their homes to a comprehensive set of services including doctor and physical therapy appointments, meals, as well as social and recreational activities.
AltaMed has been operating PACE programs for more than 20 years. PACE is currently enrolling participants and began benefits Monday, Sept. 1. According to AltaMed officials, this new first time center in Long Beach has created many new jobs and provides services for low-income seniors who are on Medi-Cal/Medicare.