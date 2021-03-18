Howards Hughes's flying boat left Long Beach in 1993. But the Spruce Goose, a name Hughes reportedly hated, lives on in Long Beach.
Ample Hills Creamery has a Spruce Goose ice cream made with banana ice cream, dark chocolate chucks and pecans. Rhe newly opened Bungalow Kitchen serves a “Spruce Juice” with Código Reposado Tequila, Aperol pineapple, and passion fruit.
Long Beach’s newest watering hole, Port City Tavern Bar & Pub, 4306 E Anaheim St., has a signature drink called “Sprucey Goosey” as part of their menu of craft cocktails. Manager Bradley Eston gives yet another nod to Long Beach with a craft cocktail he developed named “Horney Corner.” Eston brings his bartending know how from years of experience locally at the Federal Bar, Padre, and The Westin.
Eston said “Salt is the most underrated ingredient in a cocktail — it brings out the flavor.”
Port City Tavern has opened in the former Iguana Kelly’s location in the Zaferia District. Owner Dylan Davis completed an extensive remodel inside and created a back patio complete with a fire-pit and big screen television.
With no on-site kitchen, Port City Tavern has partnered with Anaheim Street neighbor Roundin’ Third to provide food. Port City’s tech savvy owner Dylan Davis has installed a kitchen display screen that electronically links his bartenders directly to Roundin’ Third's kitchen staff. Staff members then shuttle food orders across Anaheim Street to hungry patrons.
Davis, a design engineer, shared that this is first solo venture, after working with his father on earlier bar transformations. He expressed gratitude to the property owners who “worked with him” when health orders delayed opening and is thankful to friends and family — especially his mother, who created some of the tavern’s artwork and sourced some of the quirky décor items.
Port City's website is portcitytavernlb.com.
Duffy N Dinner
Anchors Away Boat Rentals behind Marina Pacifica at 6274 E. PCH, (enter at underground parking area) will be adding a restaurant as an addition to the Duffy and paddleboards rentals.
“Eat Chow at Anchors” is planned to open in May. They will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner Wednesday to Sunday.
Owner Nigel Ohrberh said, “We have partnered with Eat Chow Costa Mesa to offer fresh clean American food onsite and to go. We have added a full kitchen and completely remodeled the space in addition to expanding and upgrading our rental fleet.”
Ohrberg reported that his Duffy boats inventory includes almost exclusively deck boats.
“In addition, we have 20 brand new paddle boards. Boarding them from the dock is dryer and more comfortable than boarding on the beach," Ohrberg said.
Currently those renting Duffy boats can add on a picnic basket of goodies from Belmont Heights' Ubuntu Café.
They are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 562-387-1412 or visit AnchorsAwayBoatRental.com
Spanish Cuisine
Sevilla at 140 Pine Ave. downtown is reopening today, March 18.
Happy hour specials run from open to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday as well as 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and includes $5 beers, $7 wines, $8 sangrias and $8 craft cocktails as well as special tapas priced at $5, $7 and $9.
Sevilla's three California locations will be celebrating National Paella Day with Lobster and Ibérico Pork Belly Paella on Saturday, March 27. The one-day special is priced at $55 (serves 1-2) and includes a cold-water lobster tail, pork belly, sausage, chorizo, clams, calamari and mussels atop saffron infused rice. There is an option to upgrade to black squid ink infused rice for $5.
Reserve a table via phone 562-495-1111 or online at www.cafesevilla.com/reservations.