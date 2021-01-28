Rocket Men
Long Beach’s Rocket Lab, where brainiacs really are rocket scientists, has once again successfully launched a communications satellite to orbit. Proving that they are cool rather than nerdy, their latest mission salutes Queen lyrics from the 1980s. Named "Another One Leaves The Crust," it lifted off last week from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Māhia Peninsula.
Just like the lyrics “And another one gone and another one gone,” the leading dedicated small launch provider and space systems company has successfully launched its 18th Electron mission. That brings the total number of satellites launched by the company to 97.
This year will also see Rocket Lab launch a Photon mission to the Moon in support of NASA’s CAPSTONE program, and launch the first missions from Rocket Lab’s two additional launch pads — Launch Complex 2 in Wallops, Virginia, and the new Pad B at Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.
Fresh Bread
Fourth District City Councilman Daryl Supernaw recently announced the Lodge Bread Company will be opening a new bakery and restaurant at 1135 Loma Ave. in the Zaferia District.
This is the third location for the company, which was founded in Los Angeles in 2015. The bakery menu includes whole grain breads, pastries, toasts with toppings and huge cinnamon rolls. The food menu includes a Caesar salad, sandwiches and pan pizzas sold whole and by the slice.
Local Influencer
Margaux Agency, a digital marketing agency, recently announced that it has been named agency of record for social media marketing for 2ND&PCH. The businesses teamed up in early 2020 through an influencer-driven fitness activation at 2ND&PCH, drawing an Instagram reach upwards of 900,000 users.
Maya Munchies
Fuego at Hotel Maya at 700 Queensway Drive is offering a weekday happy hour special for $20 per order. Maya Munchies and Libations includes tacos, burgers and quesadillas paired with a margarita, a bottle of wine or a beer on Sunday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., with orders placed at www.hotelmayalongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant/munchies.
Fuego is currently open for take-out only with daily offerings that include a Continental Breakfast Menu served from 7 to 11 a.m., along with a dinner menu served from 3 to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. To order, visit www.hotelmayalongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant.
Virtual Skincare
The dermatologists at the Laser Skin Care Center are presenting a series of eight informational sessions via Instagram Live/Zoom. The “Derm 101” Series will stream live on Zoom as well as the social media platform once per month and feature an in-depth Q&A.
Follow @laserskincarecenter on Instagram. To join the “Derm 101” conversations, for series details and free registration, go to www.lasercarespecialists.com.
Noble Acts
Noble Bird Rotisserie in the center at 2ND&PCH was surprised by a family from Florida with a $2,500 donation. The restaurant's owners will pay it forward by giving $20 gift cards to the Emergency Room team at the Veterans Administrative hospital, as well as gift cards to newborn and pediatric intensive care unit families.
According to restaurant employees, the Murphy family has never even eaten at Noble Bird. Apparently, they are patients at the local SoCal Food Allergy Clinic in Long Beach where “Mama bird” Sidney takes her two boys to get treated and they heard about Sidney's restaurant and wanted to show support to Noble Bird.
POTUS Noshing
The folks from Urban Plates, with a Long Beach location at 2ND&PCH, scored a cool gig on Inauguration Day. The fast casual restaurant team prepared lunch last Wednesday for Presidents and First Ladies Obama, Bush, and Clinton in Washington D.C. after the Presidential Inauguration.
In appreciation, Urban Plates donated 129 meals to frontline healthcare workers: 42 for President Clinton, 43 for President Bush, and 44 for President Obama through the chain’s Nourishing Heroes program.