Retro Row
Business partners Jonathan Strader of Culver City’s Hatchet Hall restaurant, and Chef Jack Leahy combined their restaurant know-how to create a pizza and wine eatery — Little Coyote, 2118 E. Fourth St. (formally Number Nine). Coyote is the name of Strader’s son and the new eatery is named in his honor.
Last Sunday was the soft opening for the new pizza by the slice cafe. The duo say they plan to offer an affordable lunch in an upscale environment.
Thrifting
Assistance League Thrift and Vintage Shop, 2100 E. Fourth St., reopened to record crowds last Tuesday, with lines to enter extending along Fourth Street. Several volunteers observed, “shoppers are anxious to benefit from the massive closet purging by donors that took place during stay-at-home orders.” The shop is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Green Olive
Also on Fourth, at 4400 (at Ximeno), the Green Olive opened earlier this month. This is the newer of the three Long Beach locations. There's also one downtown at 515 Long Beach Blvd., and another at 3580 Long Beach Blvd. They are a family-owned and operated-restaurant serving Mediterranean food.
Uptown Inspiration
Uptown Commons, the two-acre property at 6600 Atlantic Ave. (at Artesia) in North Long Beach celebrated Starbucks and Wendy’s opening this month. Ninth District Councilman Rex Richardson posted on Facebook, “I’m inspired.”
The councilman’s sneak peek list of tenants included: “The only bank (Chase) in the Ninth District, first in decades. (Open by the end of June), the coolest food plaza in the area — Portside Seafood Company, ShomiNoods (ramen bar), Main Chick (spicy fried chicken) and Oi Asian Fusion (Filipino-inspired food).”
No strings?
Diane’s Beachwear, 5239 E. Second St., has closed its doors after more than 50 years in Belmont Shore. The multi-store business was first launched in Manhattan Beach as Mickie’s Bikinis and established by current owner Diane Biggs’s mother, Mickie Bandle.
Custom bikinis made the store popular through the 1960s and ’70s and the Belmont Shore shop was the “go-to” place for local beach-goers as summer approached. Swimsuit history sources note they were the first bikini store to sell tops and bottoms separately — for better sizing.
Botox Bonanza
The 2ND&PCH location of SkinSprit opened this week with a staff of nurse practitioners under the guidance of a team of medical directors. The medical spa is the nation’s leading provider of Botox Cosmetic and dermal fillers, serving more than 10,000 clients each month in their 14 nationwide locations.
The new 3,342-square-foot spa-like environment clinic features nine service rooms and sells skin and body products from leading medical grade lines.
Cruise Blues
Last week, Carnival Corporation reported a projected loss of more than $4 billion in the second quarter (March, April and May) as cruising was suspended in mid-March.
Six ships of the older Fantasy-class ships will be leaving the fleet over the next quarter, including two Long Beach-based ships. Carnival Inspiration launched in 1996, and Carnival Imagination launched in 1995. No word if the ships will be scrapped or put into service by the new owners.
Trying Harder?
For years the number one car rental agency, Hertz, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, where businesses usually retain possession and control of their assets under the watchful eye of a court. Hertz offered a short-lived $1 billion IPO (Initial Public Offering) and later decided, “that it was in the best interests of the company to terminate” the offering.
This week they are listing for sale more than 2,400 local cars within 100 miles and 85 cars within 10 miles of Long Beach in their fleet. Cars include BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, and Mercedes Benz makes among others. The “no-haggle” prices are set and delivery in most cases is free. Check it out at: www.hertzcarsales.com
Egoscue Exits
Long Beach Harbor Commissioner Tracy J. Egoscue has announced she will not seek reappointment when her term expires this month. In a statement she said she will be “...continuing my long-term service to our community and focusing on my environmental law practice.”
The port’s press release said she practices environmental litigation in the areas of endangered species, wetlands, fisheries, water and more. In the same document, Mayor Garcia noted her community service work for the Bay Foundation and Mujeres de la Tierra.
The City Council recently confirmed Sharon L. Weissman to replace Egoscue in July.