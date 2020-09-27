What’s Crackin’
The newest breakfast spot in town, at 4722 E. Second St. at Park, is scheduled to open mid-October. Owners Melissa Almeraz and Rebecca Hinderer are considered by many Long Beach bar patrons as bartender royalty, after their years of service in some of Long Beach’s most popular restaurants.
“It is going to be a fresh brunch experience. We are so excited that Chef Brooke Stockwell will be curating the menu — she calls it her passion project,” said co-owner Melissa Almeraz, as she took a break from painting. Chef Stockwell is known in the Santa Barbara area for her creative menus at Roblar Winery and has an impressive resume of catering to the stars in the Montecito area.
According to the chef’s biography on the winery’s website, Stockwell calls her style "elevated simplicity — putting a fine dining spin on foods that evoke comfort and nostalgia, all the while maintaining the freshest of ingredients.”
Almeraz’s business partner Rebecca Hinderer said, “We just need the sellers permit added to business license and a few other details before we can open. We have no build-outs planned, but we will be painting and having a work party of our friends to deep clean the kitchen.”
The new menu will include a breakfast burrito, and there will be vegetarian offerings. Stockwell has developed a special “Crackin dust” that is both sweet and savory. It will be served on the rim of drinks and sprinkled on sweet potato French fries.
Ubuntu Café
Owner Fellippe Esteves reports the Ubuntu Café at 335 Nieto Ave., will start serving dinner Oct. 6, with a pre-opening weekend on Oct. 2 and 3. Chef Cody Bagley is joining the team, bringing his Nashville experience to Long Beach. The fourth generation chef was worked in Madrid and Copenhagen and has been developing the new dinner menu, taking into consideration the current breakfast and lunch offering.
Some of the new dinner entrees include marinated shrimp ceviche served on yuzu granites on Buda hands, bone marrow with cluster mushrooms, poached lobster, salted egg yolk & charred Brussels, braised beef crepes, and a whole fish for family fare to the whole table.
Tio Pancho’s
The team at Egg Heaven Café at 3333 E. Fourth St. at Ximeno Ave. has been reinvented in a COVID-compliant world from a classic breakfast diner to the go-to place for to-go Mexican food. It will open each day at 5 p.m.
Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine
The family-run restaurant at 632 Redondo Ave., offering outdoor dining and take-out, opened the third week of September.
Mustafa Jubran, a co-owner, said, “The food is made with love.” Jubran said the beef kabobs, falafel plates and chicken shawarma are popular and his personal suggestion was to not miss the Baklava.
He added that the owners emigrated from Palestine in the 1970s and are proud to serve authentic Mediterranean food that is both healthy and fresh with vegetarian options. First time customers who mention the Grunion Gazette will receive 10% off.