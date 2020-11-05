Vegan Ramen
Plans call for a Japanese Ramen restaurant named Rakkan to go in where Pizza Press was previously located at 5242 E. Second St., next door to Legend’s.
“We are working very hard and hoping we can get everything settled to be able to open our Long Beach location on Nov. 16,” company representatives said.
According to the website, the ramen is made with 100% plant-based broth and has 40% fewer calories compared to the average amount of calories in typical tonkotsu ramen.
Rakkan began in 2011 as a tiny, 4-seater restaurant in Tokyo. Owners of the chain of company-owned and franchise restaurants pride themselves in serving real Japanese soul-food on an international scale.
This menu for the Belmont Shore site has not been released, but in addition to vegan ramen, diners can expect to see items including fried chicken, steamed shrimp dumplings and a variety of rice bowl options.
Deal Me In
Long Beach locals Brian and Tracy Farr have a dream of owning their own game company, Farrshire Games. They have created a fast-paced card game called Treasure Hogs, and are crowdfunding the manufacturing.
The duo recently launched a Kickstarter campaign that runs until Nov. 22. Backers pledging $25 or more will be the first to receive the Treasure Hogs card game. Details at kickstarter.com/projects/farrshiregames/treasure-hogs.
Julio’s
The Planning Commission hearing is today, Nov. 5, for the upscale full-service dinner restaurant at 5224 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore. Julio Guitierrez completely gutted the former Baja Fish Taco space and has re-built the area with a sophisticated look with plans that include a new fixed bar.
To-Go Sandwiches
Mendocino Farms, the gourmet fast-casual sandwich and salad spot, is coming to Long Beach, with the opening of a delivery-only location (commonly called a ghost location) on Friday, Nov. 13.
Long Beach customers have asked for a local source for to-go orders of the chain's popular items and Friday the 13th will be their lucky day. Orders can be picked up at the new 1388 Daisy Ave. location or delivered via third party vendors like Postmates.
The restaurant is celebrating its Long Beach opening by offering a buy one, get one free offer. To receive the offer, create a My Mendo account at mendocinofarms.com and select “Long Beach Kitchen” as favorite store before opening day.
The first 100 guests to place a delivery or pick-up order of $25 or more (before tax) will receive swag with their order.
Dream Come True
A tea room has returned to Bixby Knolls.
Dream Come True Tea & Party Room, owned by Elena Hassan, is taking over the Elise's Tea Room space at 3924 Atlantic Ave. A grand opening is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 8, with free mimosas and sparkling cider, along with sweets.
Hassan has owned the company for seven years. She said in a release that the tea room will have a Marie Antoinette twist, hosting afternoon teas and special events. For more, go to dreamcometrueteaandpartyroom.com.