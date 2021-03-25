Plant Shop
Pippi + Lola at 2630 E. Fourth St. at Molino Avenue is a retail showroom of indoor plants, designer planters, and a plant spa. Owners Dynelly del Valle and Melissa Balam opted to open their business in the Rose Park community because, “Long Beach is beyond the ‘friendly' tag people put on cities. Long Beach’s diversity makes the city better. We opened Pippi + Lola knowing this is a community where we want to raise our family and grow with.”
The shop is located on Fourth between Temple and Molino avenues in the same block as Gusto Bread. The duo has more than 100 plants in their own home and their services include special “spa days” for customers’ plants that need some extra pampering. They source their plants and planters the locally with a focus on women-owned businesses.
Train And Carousel
The El Dorado Frontier 7550 E. Spring St. at will be reopening its doors on April 2. The small park with a Merry Go Round and Choo-Choo train in El Dorado Park is now selling $15 presale tickets that include admission, one train ride and one carousel ride.
Children younger than 1 year enter and ride for free with an adult paid ticket. Guests will have one hour to visit the frontier, and only 125 guests are permitted at a time. Tickets must be purchased through the website in advance and by reservation only. The website is www.TheElDoradoFrontier.com.
Operating hours will be noon to 4 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Get Fit
The Camp Transformation Center at 245 The Promenade N. #100 opened last week. The center offers instructor-led group fitness high intensity training and weight loss nutritional support. The Downtown Long Beach location has a “biggest loser” board that promises to be a popular tool to help members to stay motivated.
Program schedules and other details can be found at thecamptc.com/locations/downtown-long-beach-california.
2ND & PCH
The center will be hosting a Creative Communal Makers Market offering hand-crafted treasures from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 28, along Seaport Way. This open-air market will feature local makers, youth activities and live music.
No Bananas
"Yes! We Have No Bananas" the American novelty song from 1923 will hold true on Second Street in Belmont Shore come May 24. The Banana Republic store is closing. Parent company Gap Inc. report a sales drop in 22% across the brand over the last year that prompted store closures. In the same report, the company claimed sales at Old Navy are up and the chain will be opening 30 new Old Navy stores this year. There is no word on the location of new stores.