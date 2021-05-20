Growing Plants
Planted LB, a new plant and flower shop is opening at 209 Temple Ave. (at Broadway). The space was most recently Jeanette Architects office and Red Door design studio just prior to that.
The plant store owner, Kate Hockett, a Long Beach native, said, “Throughout the pandemic, the popularization of houseplants has skyrocketed. I believe plants add a bit of inspiration and connection to your spiritual practice, remembering that something outside of you can be thriving. I truly think everyone should have at least one houseplant to nurture. It’s an honor to guide people on the journey of keeping their beautiful plants alive.”
On May 30, Hockett is throwing a grand opening party, with Taco Surf catering tacos, live music and a Hot Java coffee kiosk. The pop-up kiosk will continue at the site. The store also will be selling cut flower bouquets once a week — “Friday Florals” for $25 with free delivery within a mile of the shop.
“Taking care of a plant is the ultimate self-care practice," Hockett said. "Not only does it connect you with the natural world, it invites you to be intentional about caring for a life outside of your own. I always encourage folks to get a houseplant to gauge how well they are taking care of their bodies and minds. If you can’t find 30 seconds of your week to water your plant, what kind of care are you offering yourself?”
After the opening, Planted LB will be open seven days a week. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday 12-6 and 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.
Great Buns
Cinnaholic, 5305 E. Second St. (former site of Paradis), will be opening at 10 a.m. this Friday, May 21. They make create-your-own cinnamon rolls and made-from-scratch brownies, cookies and edible cookie dough. All of the products are fresh baked and 100% vegan, dairy and lactose free, egg-free and cholesterol-free.
They will be giving away free cinnamon rolls for a year to 10 lucky winners. To enter, submit your name and email address at the website, www.cinnaholic.com.
Winners will be chosen at random and notified through email the week after opening. Prize is one free dozen cinnamon rolls or a punch card for a free roll a month for 12 months, winners’ choice.
Owner James McLean, who was born and raised in Long Beach, said, “I love the city, and of course this is where I wanted to open a business. I chose Cinnaholic because of its mission to solve everyone’s dessert craving and using the highest quality ingredients.”
McLean, who admits to having a sweet tooth, shared that cookie monster is his favorite cinnamon bun. It has cream cheese frosting topped with homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce.
You might have seen Cinnaholic on "Shark Tank," where they were offered a deal but decided they didn’t what to mass produce the cinnamon rolls. Instead, the company went the franchise route.
Gelson’s Cheese
In celebration of American Cheese month, Gelson’s Market is hosting a sweepstakes. The grand prize, valued at $500, is a year’s supply of cheese from Wisconsin Cheese. The runner-up prize is $250 worth of Wisconsin Cheese. Enter at gelsons.com/cheese. The sweepstakes runs May 31.
Modica’s
Modica’s Restaurant and Deli is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a 2 p.m. ribbon cutting on Friday May 21. Plans include live bands and giveaways. The downtown deli menu includes more than 200 sandwiches. They serve lunch, happy hour and dinner. Indoor and outdoor patio seating are available.
L’Opera
L’Opera’s grand reopening is at 4 p.m. Monday, May 24. More than 30 years ago, the former Bank of America branch at 101 Pine Ave. was transformed into one of Long Beach’s most popular restaurants. It was severely damaged last May during riots after the George Floyd killing.
Uptown Commons
Uptown Commons at 625 E. Artesia Blvd. is celebrating a grand opening on noon Saturday, May 22. Four food vendors are part of the opening — Portside Fish Co, Shomi Noods Ramen Bar, Main Chick Hot Chicken, and Oi Asian Fusion. The first 50 customers at each vendor will receive a free menu item. Music will be provided by the Academy of DJs.