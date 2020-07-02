Feeding Fido
Pet Supply Plus has opened a location in-between the Lazy Acres and Sears stores at 2086 N. Bellflower Blvd. Last weekend was their soft opening, with a grand opening planned for early August. The store is owned by Jamie Loebrich and Tony Camasta, who are pet parents to two golden retrievers, a rescue cat named “Simba” and a bearded dragon.
Camasta said, “Our store offers self-pet wash stations, and carry-out service, and we will help by loading heavy items to cars. We offer online ordering to be picked up curbside with no contact, delivery and the doors are open to shop inside the store.
“Pet parents are always welcome to shop with their dogs at the store, where employees (who will show you where items are, not just point you in the right direction), offer tips or just get on their hands and knees to play with pets who enter the store,” Loebrich added.
New Fridges
Howard’s new location at Marina Pacifica Mall, 6272 E. PCH, is currently undergoing renovation in preparation for opening. “It is projected that the store will open late July early August,” a spokesman told the Grunion.
Howard's was founded in 1946 by radio repairman Howard Roach, who worked in the back of a sporting goods store in San Gabriel. Over the past 70 years, the business has grown to become Southern California's largest independent retailer of appliances, TVs, and mattresses. There are currently 12 locations in California.
Sweating It
Groundwork Fitness, a downtown gym at 333 Pine Ave. that is known for classes on the bluff by the Long Beach Art Museum, continues to offer programs six days a week.
Owner Gio Ferraro told the Grunion, “We are offering something for everyone’s comfort level. We have fitness classes on line via Zoom, outdoors or in the gym.” For details, go to groundworkfitness.com.
Sandy Stay-cation
Hotel Maya, the waterfront hotel at 700 Queensway Drive is offering “Vitamin Sea” package rates starting from $215 Sunday–Thursday and $235 plus tax per night on weekends. The rate includes a room and a one-hour rental credit for stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking or bike riding along the oceanfront.
Hotel Maya is also offering a “Maya Minimoni” package, a scaled-down wedding ceremony that is for folks who want to get hitched while adhering to current state guidelines.
The hotel has the largest man-made beach in Long Beach, “Playa at the Maya.” The beach has 285 tons of real sand, fire pits, umbrellas and chaise lounges.
Sip And Snack
Parker’s Lighthouse, the waterfront restaurant at 435 Shoreline Village Dr. in Shoreline Village that has been in Long Beach for more than 36 years confirmed that despite mandated bar closures their happy hour offerings will continue. From 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday food and drink specials will be honored in the lounge and on the patio.
Take And Make
California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) in Rainbow Harbor 61 S. Pine Ave. (just South of Ocean Boulevard) is offering both traditional menu items (salads, soups, desserts and pizzas) in-restaurant or for takeout, CPK also offers a variety of family packages and meal kits to make at home. The packages and kits, pre-made menu items are for on-site takeout, and curbside pick-up, and delivery.
California Rollin'
Gladstone’s Long Beach at 330 S. Pine Ave. offers a deal after 3 p.m. on Monday with all sushi rolls priced at $6.95 each. Also on Mondays they serve $6.95 Margaritas featuring strawberry, raspberry, peach, passion fruit, or mango flavors. Every Wednesday, the newly remodeled restaurant offers $36.95 Maine Lobster.