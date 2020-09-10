Secret Word
Passwords were often needed to gain access to speakeasies and in the 1932 Marx Brothers movie "Horse Feathers," the password “Swordfish” was used. Locally Doug Billings of Billings Hardware posts passwords for Belmont Strong social media followers to score limited supply COVID-19 supplies, and Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA) executive director Blair Cohn posts passwords for flash sale offers at various businesses. Savvy shoppers agree, “Belmont Strong” and “BKBIA” are follow worthy.
No password is needed, but you do need proof you are a teacher to cash in on Cassidy Corner Café's (3846 Atlantic Ave.) offer for free coffee until Sept. 18. The café, known for its house-made bagels, opened in July. There are a total of four locations, including the flagship shop in Lakewood.
Also in Bixby Knolls, at 4262 Atlantic Ave., Wood & Salt Tavern is in soft opening mode with a formal opening planned for Sept. 23. If they had a password, it might be "modern California cuisine.”
Frozen Treats
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has opened in Long Beach Exchange (LBX), 4201 McGowen St. Suite 200 — at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport.
The Ohio-based franchise serves award-winning ice cream and unique items like Handel Pops that are like cake pops but made with a scoop of ice cream, covered in gourmet chocolate and served on a stick.
The menu includes more than 100 flavors of homemade ice cream and yogurt. Three favorites are: Blue Monster with blue-colored ice cream and cookies, Graham Canyon with graham-flavored ice cream and chocolate-covered toffee pieces, and Snappy Turtle with chocolate ice cream with whole pecans and caramel.
Aristocratic Breakfast
Noble Bird Rotisserie, at 2ND&PCH marks its 8th month of business as an allergen-friendly restaurant. They have expanded the menu to include a weekend brunch served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with dining on the patio or takeout.
The breakfast sandwich includes scrambled eggs, roasted tomato, arugula, pickled onions, bacon and their popular house-made G-sauce, all on ciabatta. They also serve avocado toast, a breakfast bowl and olive oil cake.
Brunch cocktail menu includes a G-chilada, made with G-sauce, and a new Mexican lager from Long Beach's own Trademark Brewery. There's also a Bromosa, which is beer mixed with orange juice.
Plugged In
Howard's Appliance, TV and Mattresses Store is now open at Marina Pacifica Shopping Center, 6272 E, Pacific Coast Highway with more than 20,000 feet of display space. The Long Beach location has become the chain's flagship store. The new experiential showroom for featured brands has custom-designed displays, allowing customers to better visualize how the appliances will look in their homes.
Downtown Promotion
The Downtown Long Beach Alliance (DLBA) has launched Shop DTLB, as a way to inform residents and visitors about the Downtown retailers. The interactive online directory allows users to search Downtown shops by retail category at downtownlongbeach.org/shop/.
This works in concert with the interactive map at downtownlongbeach.org/interactive-map/.
Virtual Giggle
Gigilplay 3430 N. Los Coyotes Diagonal owner Michelle Davist told the Grunion Gazette, “GIGIL is closing its Long Beach Indoor Playground due to financial strains as a result of closures to comply with health orders in response to COVID-19. We will still be offering virtual classes and we are launching GIGIL STEM Kit Subscription Boxes for kids in TK through fifth grade. These are a fun, interactive and hands-on STEM lessons that kids can do at home as part of homeschooling or just for fun. Our first STEM Kit Boxes will mail out this fall.”