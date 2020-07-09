Parklets Progressing
According to a statement last Friday by Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, public works crews have installed 63 parklets as part of the open street plan. These pop up dining spots have helped local restaurants comply with state COVID-19 restrictions. The exterior walls are water-filled K-rail barricades are delivered and once in place are filled with water. They are currently permitted until the end of October 2020.
Riley’s owner Mike Ellis said, “The governor set the (outdoor only dining) mandate at noon Wednesday and public works was dropping barricades all over town by 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. “ As for the serving of alcohol in the new parklets, restaurant owners said the turnaround was rapid, Ellis explained, “I just drew a diagram and submitted it to the ABC (Alcohol Beverage Control). They approved it in a few hours.”
Tough Luck
Lucky Brands, 30 years in business, announced plans to close 13 stores- including the store on Second Street in Belmont shore. According to staff at the 5267 Second St. location, it is estimated inventory will be sold and store will close their doors permanently within 8 weeks. The company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 3rd, and all items including their signature jeans with phrase "LUCKY YOU!" stitched onto the outside of the fly shield are now 30-50% off at the Belmont Shore location.
Virtual Second Street
Belmont Shore Business Association executive director Dede Rossi reports a new website that includes links to most every shop, restaurant and service available in Belmont Shore. The link is www.virtual2ndstreet.com and you can also access it via the www.belmontshore.org/ link.
Drive-Ins
There are just shy of 3,600 superstores in the U.S. Four percent of them are being considered, including the Walmart Long Beach store at 7250 Carson Blvd., as one of the 160 stores to host drive-in movies in their parking lots.
The plan is to start showing movies in early August and continue until October. The Walmart Drive-In will feature movies programmed by Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, which recently launched a summer movie drive-in series bringing films, music, and sporting events to as many U.S. drive-ins as possible.
Walmart is tight lipped about details, including if they will charge admission or not. Walmart says it will sell concessions, something moviegoers can purchase online for curbside pick-up ahead of the film screening. The details are at walmartdrive-in.com/.
Safe Workspace
Ironfire, 4195 N. Viking Way, Suite D in Long Beach. offers work space that includes parking, wi-fi, refreshments and unlimited printing. It has modified their space to address social distancing needs.
A spokesman said, “We've installed new desks in the Ironfire space — all of them single-seaters in place of the larger shared tables we used before — so you’ll be appropriately distanced from your fellow coworkers.”
The company offers a variety of options. For details, go to ironfire.co.