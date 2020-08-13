Patriarch Passes
Francisco “Pancho” Flores, founder and owner of Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant at 4925 E. Pacific Coast Highway, died Aug. 8. Fourth District Councilman Daryl Supernaw quickly arranged to honor Flores by closing Tuesday’s City Council meeting in his memory.
There has been an outpouring of positive messages from the community on social media.
”Pancho was a quiet giant in our community; he would support the local kids’ sports teams, churches and many people in need throughout his life. Pancho, came to the United States as a young man and worked his way up to build a small empire.” Ben Goldberg, Pancho’s former financial advisor, posted on Facebook.
“He came from humble beginnings, but left this world a better place and in the process epitomized the American spirit with hard work and smart business and life decisions,” Goldberg added.
“I was privileged to call him boss, mentor, friend, and considered him the reason I choose the career path I followed for the better part of 35 years. I couldn’t have accomplished all I did without all I learned from this wonderful man,” former employee Mike Watson wrote on Facebook.
Pancho’s, located next to the dorms of Cal State Long Beach, was the first time many incoming freshmen and their families ate Mexican food and it became the standard for generations of restaurant-goers.
One Yelp reviewer, a third generation customer, wrote, "Nothing compares to Pancho’s food. It's clean Mexican food with premium choice ingredients and food that has been prepared with the same recipes for more than 50 years.”
Sushi To Go
Otosan, the new sushi restaurant on the first floor at 2ND&PCH, has opened for takeout and delivery only with full-service dining beginning as soon as the state of California allows.
They offer both premium and deluxe Chirashi bowls that include rice and vegetables, and the menu has a standard 10-piece and 12-piece Omakase (Chef’s choice) sushi featuring fresh fish from Japan.
Otosan, which means father in Japanese, is a joint effort between Jae Woo and her father, an experienced restaurateur. Woo credits her father with teaching her the restaurant business and, more importantly, how to connect with others through good food.
Carolyn Dihn is the restaurant’s pastry chef, whose specialties include mochi doughnuts and dessert dumplings.
The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p. m. There is free covered parking available. To order takeout and delivery, go to Otosan-sushi.com.
Happy Ice
Melrose is coming to Long Beach. Happy Ice opened a brand-new brick-and-mortar store on Melrose in June, but this Sunday, Aug. 16, you can find his popular food truck in Long Beach at 2ND&PCH, in the center mall area.
Happy Ice sells a Philadelphia classic slushie/sorbet-like treat where the ingredients are mixed together and then frozen. Unlike shaved ice or snow cones, where the ice is frozen in cubes or blocks, shaved into very fine pieces, and then flavored with syrups and other toppings.
Scooters Spotted
Last March, the city had scooter companies remove the rentals from the street, fearing they might spread the coronavirus. Well, the Birds are back and according to a company official, they have resumed service around the world and are now available in 60+ cities, including Los Angeles, Santa Monica, San Diego and San Francisco. Long Beach is one of the latest cities where scooters have been relaunched.
"Bird is encouraged to see Long Beach streets being redesigned around people over cars. We will be working closely with city staff to identify in-street scooter parking corrals for riders to safely park and support Long Beach local businesses," said Tim Harter, Sr. manager, government partnerships, for Bird.
Bird offers free rides for healthcare workers and guarantees that every vehicle is routinely checked for performance and is cleaned and disinfected regularly using CDC-approved cleaning agents.
Rave Reviews
Hotel Maya, located at 700 Queensway Drive, announced it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.
Bloody Good Brunch
Portuguese Bend, in downtown Long Beach at 300 The Promenade North, is now serving weekend brunch. The dishes include cinnamon swirl pancakes, pineapple upside-down hot cakes, Short Rib Skillet with three farm fresh eggs; as well as many vegan options.
In addition to a brunch menu, they're serving up $5 Bloody Marys all day, made with vodka distilled in-house. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Less Caffeine
Fox Coffee House at 437 W. Willow St. in the Wrigley area is closing — the last day will be Aug. 23. Owners are selling furniture and commercial equipment; email Foxcoffeehouse1@gmail.com for a pricing and inventory list.
Owner Mary Gallagher posted, “Thank you so much for your support toward something that’s meant so much to me for such a large portion of my life. We hope to see all the beautiful faces we’ve grown to call our regulars and our friends.”