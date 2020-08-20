Go Work Outside
Long Beach leads the way again, this time with the first co-working parklet in Southern California at Ironfire Workspaces at 4195 N Viking Way, Suite D.
The space is easy to spot — it has blue canopies, artificial turf, and striped safety barricades. The city’s first non-restaurant parklet is in Lakewood Village, where Ironfire Workspaces first opened its doors in 2017.
The office parklet was made possible by the city's Open Streets Initiative, which temporarily re-purposes some of the city’s public spaces, such as sidewalks, street parking, and large parking lots, into safe spaces for physically distanced dining and other activities.
People can book the outdoor workspace during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The parklet can also be reserved hourly as a meeting space.
First-time guests can receive a free day pass for two when they schedule a tour of the facility on Ironfire’s website: ironfire.co/freepass.php?tour.
Al Fresco Cuts
Floyd’s barbershop at 4000 E. Ocean Blvd. at Termino Avenue, is now offering outdoor barber services. Those getting haircuts need to follow safety protocols (you know the drill) face masks required, arrive alone, there will be a temperature check and book in advance.
To make a reservation, go to the floydsbarbershop.com/long-beach/ and arrive alone. During this time, Floyd’s has suspended its shave, beard and waxing services.
Salon Benders, at 957 E. Fourth St., also is opening up for outdoor haircuts. According to owner Jessie Santiago, “Our backyard hair salon is completely community funded and built.”.
Port of Long Beach
The increase of on-line spending, as consumers followed stay-at-home orders, has had a positive impact on many businesses. During July, many of those orders made from the comfort of people's living rooms, arrived by ship at the Port of Long Beach.
This resulted in the port's busiest month ever, since operations started in 1911.
Frank Colonna, who just this month was named president of the Long Beach Harbor Commission, noted, “July’s performance reflects our excellent customer service and mission to move cargo efficiently, even during an unprecedented pandemic and the ongoing trade war with China.”
Port officials announced that trade increased 21.1% in July compared to the same month in 2019. Colonna added, “We will continue to work with our partners to ensure the secure and speedy shipment of goods.” Also in July, the port tracked a short-term increase in extra vessel visits to catch up from voyages that were canceled earlier this year.
Full Bar?
Riley’s, 5331 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore, owners John Mallinger and Mike Ellis have applied for a Conditional Use Permit and Local Coastal Development Permit for the on-site sale of alcoholic beverages. The plans include a full-service dinner restaurant with an on-site bar. The Planning Commission will hear the request during its Sept. 3 meeting via teleconference.