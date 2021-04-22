Noble Cooking
Nobel Bird’s Cordon Bleu-trained Chef Andrew Bice, at 2ND&PCH Center can't help but sneak in his fine-dining experience into the restaurant’s quick and casual format.
Chef Andrew (whose first restaurant job was at the now-closed Joe's Crab Shack off Marina) has a unique take on the classic French peasant stew Cassoulet as one of his new seasonal chef's specials. The dish marries rotisserie chicken with slow-roasted pork belly with three types of white beans.
Other spring dishes include a panzanella salad and miso chicken salad. They've also added an olive oil cake with berries as dessert.
Colossus Opening
Colossus Bakery, located at 4716 E. Second St. near Park Avenue opened to a line around the block last Friday.
The neighborhood bakery and café opens at 8 a.m. and closes by 2 p.m.
Owner and chef Kristin Colazas Rodriguez started Colossus out of a shared commercial commissary kitchen. The brewed coffee they serve is from Penny Coffee Roasters (roasted by Kristin's husband Nick Rodriguez).
Sip And Songs
4th St. Vine, located in Long Beach’s Retro Row, 2142 E Fourth St., has reopened. Owners Dustin Lovelis (who does guitar and vocals for The Fling, a local band) and his wife Emily acquired the bar during the shutdown.
“We are open Thursday to Sunday, for now,” Lovelis said. He also shared the duo is offering a variety of natural wines and the rotating beer menu. Small plate pairings are also available. Nightly live music showcases local artists.
Chamber Of Chambers
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce named 9 new executives to its Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100), including Jeremy Harris, President and CEO, Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This appointment to the CCC100 will benefit our members and the Long Beach area businesses due to the connectivity and access to the top 100 chamber of commerce executives in the country," Harris said.
“I am also building on the long-time legacy left by my previous predecessor Randy Gordon ensuring our chamber, our members and our leadership continue to be recognized as one of the best in our industry."
Chamber leaders like Harris from around the United States advise the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors in all facets of the organization’s work.
“The CCC100 has a long-standing reputation as one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community,” said Sara Armstrong, vice president and managing director, Political Affairs and Federation Relations at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, local chambers and industry associations.