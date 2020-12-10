Clean Fun
The new no-touch Clean Wave Express Carwash has opened in Los Alamitos at 11031 Los Alamitos Blvd. Customers can purchase monthly subscriptions, where the automated system will read the car’s license plate and allow the customer to drive through the 3-minute car wash.
As part of the opening special, a monthly recurring plan for the top-of-the-line wash, normally $44.95 per month, will be $24.99 for the first month and $10 off each month in 2021. The plan can be cancelled at any time.
The all-inclusive car wash experience uses advanced automated computer systems and car wash equipment. With every car wash purchased or unlimited membership, free services include use of vacuums, mat cleaners, microfiber towels and multi-surface cleaners.
Holiday Lights
One of the best ways to view the Christmas lights on the Naples Canals is on-board a gondola.
This year, walking the canals has been discouraged by health officials, and driving the narrow streets in Naples only provides a limited view of the decorated homes.
Gondola Getaway is offering its Annual Holiday Cruise of Lights, the Original Holiday Row by Lights "sleigh" ride. Sleighs on the bay can be a romantic cruise for two, or a family adventure. Bookings are accepted now to Dec. 31.
Gondola Getaway is open daily, except on major holidays, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit GondolaGetawayInc.com.
“Naples Islands might very well be the most enchanting place on Earth during the Holiday season, and experiencing it by gondola truly is the bow on top of the gift!” said Michael Otolini, Gondola Getaway founder.
The Bomb
The latest TikTok craze, hot chocolate bombs, has become the hottest treat this season.
The chocolate spheres that melt in warm milk, releasing hot cocoa mix, mini-marshmallows, flavors, or treats, are a great way to create a little entertainment in your mug.
Trader Joe’s has snowman-shaped bombs for 2 bucks a pop, Target has three-packs for 4 bucks, Frankfords were sold out from Walmart, and Costco has limited supply.
Locally there are a variety of sources including Romeo Chocolates at 460 Pine St. in Long Beach or Wilde Confections via email at WildeConfections@gmail.com. Wilde Confections owner Ellie Lopez sells both individual bombs and boxed holiday-themed sets that include chocolate dipped spoons with prices starting at $5.