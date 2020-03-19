2ND & PCH center management continues to sign leases for new shops and restaurants, with three scheduled to open in the months ahead:
Penelope Pots
Jackie Miller, owner and creative director, shared some of her ideas for the storefront at the corner of Second and Marina Drive. Plans include transformation of the corner into a display of floral beauty. The store space will include a stem bar where customers can create custom bouquets, and potting stations where shoppers can pot their own purchases or have store staff plant for them.
In addition, there will be community events, as well as planting and flower workshops in the shop. Miller said there will be more than just floral items available; she will also carry a selection of gift merchandise. The store area will include bookable event space.
Madewell
The popular casual women’s clothing store will be opening this summer. Back in 2004, J.Crew bought the rights to the brand Madewell, and has maintained the store’s denim focus. The stores carry predominantly jeans and clothing items worn with denim; t-shirts, bags, jewelry and shoes.
According to their promotional materials, customers are encouraged to bring in an old pair of jeans (that will later be turned into housing insulation) and customers will receive a $20 credit for a new pair.
Italian Homemade Company
The casual dining restaurant and deli makes all their pasta in house and serves them with an assortment of sauces. They also sell a variety of flat bread sandwiches, salad and lasagna. The Company uses Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini's famous quote, “Life is a combination of magic and pasta” as their mantra.
Samantha Lopez, the general manager at 2ND & PCH, also reported the center has added two additional cleaning staff to the center’s maintenance crew to focus on all touch areas.
No Cruises
Three Carnival cruise ships will be anchored in Long Beach for the next month — Carnival’s Panorama, Inspiration and Imagination can be spotted easily from the shore.
Major cruise lines including Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and Celebrity announced they would suspend sailing operations to and from U.S. ports for 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruise Lines International Association announced March 13.
Port of Long Beach
Cargo volume declined at the Port of Long Beach in February due to fewer ship calls amid the overseas outbreak of the coronavirus and lingering effects of the trade dispute with China.
Terminal operators and dockworkers moved 538,428 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, down 9.8% compared to February 2019. Imports dropped 17.9% to 248,592 TEUs, while exports increased 19.3% to 125,559 TEUs. Empty containers sent overseas decreased 12.8% to 164,277 TEUs.
Although a Phase 1 preliminary trade agreement was signed in January by the United States and China, about $370 billion in Chinese goods remain under the increased tariffs. According to port officials, the coronavirus has caused further disruption to the supply chain with an increase in canceled sailings and a reduction in cargo moving through the nation’s second-busiest port.
“With the extended factory closures and slowdown of goods movement in China and other Asian countries in February due to Lunar New Year and COVID-19, we are seeing shipping lines needing to cancel some sailings,” said Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach executive director. “Once the virus is contained, we may see a surge of cargo, and our terminals, labor and supply chain will be ready to handle it.”