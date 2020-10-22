Ears Lowered?
A classic storefront on the corner of Second Street and Park Avenue, 4726 E. Second St., will soon be home to Nu Du Salon. New owners Meredith Ackerman and Shannon Salazar plan to open by mid-November.
“We are pleased the space includes the original windows from when the space was first used as an oriental market, we will be highlighting the windows as part of our remodeling. The space has a good aura,” Ackerman said. “Shear Pleasure had been there for 37 years and we plan to continue their lead as community builders.”
According to historical newspapers the space was Park Pharmacy in the 1940s and ’50s. In 1969 it became the Art Center and in 1975 Nona’s Art Center. The Art Center often produced art that was used throughout the city.
“We plan to display work from local artists on a rotating basis so there will always be something new in the salon,” Ackerman added.
Current window signage offers a link with more insight to the owner’s vision, “Talented stylist wanted in our newly renovated salon. COVID isn’t going to slow us down. We are looking for stylist with a love for their career, a desire to want to be continually educated, and can demonstrate being part of a team.”
Fresh Seafood
Gladstone’s at 330 S. Pine Ave., on the Pine Avenue Pier downtown has reopened for outdoor dining. Hours are noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and closed on Mondays — for now.
With a menu that declares “Fish So Fresh It Needs To Be Slapped,” it is no wonder that locals have missed the classic California roll sushi, coconut shrimp and Jamaican Jerk Salmon.
John Sangmeister, managing partner said, “We are glad to be back and are grateful to our tremendous team and our loyal clientele who welcomed us back. We are excited by the opportunities ahead of us. “
Bathing Beauties
Long Beach Swimwear Boutique Meadeux is a Black-owned on-line boutique that offers free same day delivery in Long Beach. They recently expended their line to include more women’s fashions. Dresses start at $23, sweaters at $27.
“We are so excited about opening and being able to see the response to our fashion line,” said Asyia Moore, founder of Meadeux. “I opened Meadeux first and foremost because I absolutely love the beach and bikinis. So making sure we have the best choices possible at prices everyone can afford is means the world to me.”
Visit meadeux.com to see the complete line.
BBQ at The Reef
The Reef’s special event office is still open while the dining room remains closed. When inside dining opens, according to the restaurant’s website, Bludso's BBQ will be located within The Reef.
The five-generation family of BBQ cooks hail from Corsicana, Texas. But Kevin Bludso was born and raised locally in Compton. Bludso's BBQ meat is seasoned with custom dry rubs and smoked slow and low for up to 14 hours. When the restaurant opens, catering and take-out will be available, with beef brisket selling for $29 a pound.
Back in 2008, he opened Bludso’s BBQ, his small takeout BBQ stand in Compton. The flagship restaurant, Bludso’s Bar & Que, is located in Hollywood. There is also a concession stand at the LAFC Soccer Stadium, as well as location in Proud Bird by LAX.
Readers might recognize him as the judge on the hit Netflix BBQ competition show "The American BBQ Showdown," or from food shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and "Bong Appetit," and as a recurring guest judge on "Bar Rescue."
Cinnamon Blues
James McLean, franchisee of Cinnaholic Long Beach, reports regarding the soon-to-open shop on Second Street in Belmont Shore “COVID-19 has caused city delays to inspect drawings and set up inspections. This has caused us to push back our opening dates numerous times.”
Once opened, their menu will include: Customized fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, bite-sized Baby Buns, cookies, brownies and raw, edible cookie dough. Regarding an opening date, McLean said. “We’re shooting for the end of November but it might be sometime in December.”
Savory Donuts
Dunkin Donuts, with two Long Beach locations at 5560 E. Seventh St. and at the Long Beach Exchange, 3861 Lakewood Blvd., is selling a limited-edition Halloween menu item. The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, consists of a red sugar and a strawberry icing with a hint of cayenne and ghost pepper, topped on a regular donut.
"Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts," Marketing Strategy VP Jill Nelson said in a press release. "While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we're excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day."