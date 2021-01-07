Got Overett
Melanie Overett and Jake Hall are the proud new owners of Small Café on Second Street in Naples. The couple purchased the business, located at 5656 E. Second St., from friend Carrie Small.
“It’s a crazy time to be jumping into this venture, but I have faith that we will be able to continue providing the same delicious food with the same staff that Carrie has worked so hard to keep in business for over 20 years,” Overett posted on Next Door.
Overett and Hall are planning for the small neighborhood restaurant to be closed for the first couple of weeks of January for some restaurant upgrades, but will be open for take-out mid-month.
Santana Sailing
Is it your goal in 2021 to master a new skill? Marc Hughston’s sailing workshops are taught with only four students per class. The sailing skill workshops include: Crew Overboard Rescue, Anchoring, and Docking Maneuvering under power.
The classroom is in Long Beach’s Rainbow Harbor — on board a boat. More details and registration is available at santanasailing.com.
Just Vons
The popular grocery store at 3900 E. Ocean Blvd. at Livingston Drive in Belmont Shore recently changed its signage.
It now just says "Vons" and not "Vons the Market.” According to a company spokesman, there is no change in branding — the replacement sign was installed to replace the one that had been there awhile. The store will continue to carry “The Market” title where the concept is to recreate the look and feel of a small neighborhood market.
The store will be undergoing a major remodel soon. The January upgrades to the market include expansion of the deli department and a complete refresh of the in-store Starbucks."
Impossible Resolutions
For those who made it a goal in 2021 to eat less meat, Rubio’s Coastal Grill at 4702 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore is adding a taco salad, burrito and California bowl to their menu — all made with “meat” made from plants.
“We are using a signature blend of Mexican spices unique to Rubio’s in our Impossible Foods menu items,” said Rubio’s co-founder Ralph Rubio. “It pairs perfectly with our coastal-inspired flavors and expands our protein options that guests can feel great about eating.”
Fun Exercise
For those who made it a resolution to exercise more in 2021, Wheel Fun Rentals might be able to help you reach your goal.
They have two locations in Long Beach; Rainbow Lagoon where the company offers hourly rentals for LED-lit Swan Paddle Boats and at Shoreline Village, where they offer a variety of bike and specialty cycle rentals including Surreys — the limousines of bikes.
The rental company has also extended an offer for free 1-hour rentals for first responders until April 1 this year. Hospital and urgent care workers, paramedics and EMTs, firefighters, and police officers need only to mention this program and show their employment ID or badge at the rental checkout to receive a free rental.
Creative Re-use
Ironfire Workspaces of Long Beach, the folks who offer flexible work spaces, have been awarded a major contract. The business currently provides on-demand work spaces that come with parking, WiFi, refreshments and unlimited printing at 4195 N. Viking Way, in Long Beach.
The new contract will have Ironfire handling operations for the new 8,500-square-foot coworking facility in Bellflower through a branded management agreement. The space is in the former second story of a JC Penney department store that closed decades ago.
Located at 17434 Bellflower Blvd., Ironfire Workspaces is aiming for a March 1 opening of the new facility. They are now fielding membership inquiries and will begin offering tours soon. For more information, visit ironfire.com.