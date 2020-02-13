Ubuntu Café
Last weekend was the mock opening at Ubuntu Café, mostly done to train employees and based on postings on Next Door, a few neighborhood residents were able to sample food.
The farm-to-table neighborhood café at 335 Nieto Ave. at Colorado Street, has not yet set an exact opening date, according to the property owner.
Ubuntu Café is located on the former Red Car depot site (that’s why the café is located on a raised platform according to local longtime residents). Most recently the space on Nieto Avenue near the Colorado Lagoon was home to Greenbelt Coffee + Kitchen.
Based on historical telephone directories, over the years on the same lot on the other side, at 5100 Colorado St., was an A&W Root Beer stand that in the 1960s housed a Mexican restaurant "La Fonda."
Also this week, Third District Councilwoman Susie Price’s office announced the opening of two new east Long Beach businesses: Nails by Yeimy, a full service nail salon at 3738 E. Seventh St. (near Grand Avenue) with hours by appointment, 562-471-9991; and 2nd Street Nutrition at 4910 E. Second St. (next to Belmont Athletic Club) carrying products to help weight loss and increase muscle gain.
LBX
Long Beach Exchange, at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport, has announced the addition of three new tenants scheduled to open at the center in 2020. The new businesses are Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Salon Drew and Morning Nights dim sum kitchen and bar.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will be opening in the spring. For the last 75 years, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has expanded from its origin in Ohio to have more than 60 locations across the United States. “Look for the line, that’s where you’ll find us!” Greg Flaherty, franchise owner of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream at LBX said in a release.
Salon Drew’s owners have been a staple in the Long Beach community for the past 18 years with the success of their Dean Anthony Salon, which was named in L’Oréal’s Top 100 Salons list in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Salon Drew includes a completely separate barbershop located inside the salon called The Shop.
“Guest-centered service with a consistently elevated experience has been a staple in the culture at Dean Anthony Salon and we plan to take that to the next level at Salon Drew,” artistic team director and salon owner Michelle Shelton said. “Our guests are key to our success and we plan on giving them an unforgettable salon experience each and every time.”
Morning Nights will take the final vacant space inside The Hangar and is set to be open this spring. Next to Plaid Sheep Grilled Cheese Bar, Morning Nights plans on bringing plant-based food, unique libations, and nightlife to Long Beach Exchange visitors.
“We are so excited to be bringing the Morning Nights concept to Long Beach Exchange,” Stephen Le of the Kroft Plant Base team said. “This is going to be something extremely unique and we just can’t wait to share our vision with the community and beyond.”
Comics Moved
Pulp Fiction Comics has moved to 3925 E. Anaheim St., about a mile away from its prior location. The shop has been a Long Beach mainstay for 15 years, and carries everything comics-related at its new location where they sell discounted comics, graphic novels, and kid’s books. They are now neighbors with Planet Books 3917 E. Anaheim St.