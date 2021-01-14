Marketplace
The Marketplace shopping center on Pacific Coast Highway and Second Street has recently been adding service-related businesses. Mayweather Boxing and Fitness and Long Beach Stretch Lab are two that will be opening soon. Both new businesses will be located near the existing California Pizza Kitchen.
The Stretch Lab Long Beach owner Stephen Siegel said they plan to open in March or early April and while the build-out is taking place, he and his staff of specially trained flexologists will be hosting a series of pop-up events.
Stretches are performed on custom-designed benches, and each flexologist will undergo 60 hours of training. There will be membership packages available for 25-minute and 50-minute weekly stretches.
Coffee and Compassion
Long Beach Coffee and Tea owners Tom West and Shannon Francis continue to make a positive impact on the community at their Fifth Street and Pine Avenue location. The coffee house is known for their small batch roast coffee and homemade cuisine — as well as their generosity to the community.
Tom West explained their most recent giveaway to those in need. “We had Boar's Head donate over 40 cases — $3,000 worth — of whole roast turkeys that we distributed to the community and even gave away a car to a gentleman who was homeless and worked so hard getting back on his feet.”
Shannon Francis provided more details. “We called Robb Smith from Alley Cat Deliveries to see if he could help us transport it to the shop. Romeo from Romeo’s Chocolates was kind enough to let us utilize his van to pick it up. We quickly put out a post on social media letting everyone know we had about 150 turkeys and in two days they were all gone.”
Francis added, “The best part about it was seeing people come in to pick up the turkeys and asking for a couple more because they had elderly neighbors in quarantine and wanted to help take care of them.”
Social List
The annual Havana Nights is back at The Social List, 2105 E. Fourth St. for takeout and delivery. The Social List will be offering its special Cuban fare and cocktails to-go.
There are family packs for two and larger ones for four. They are available to order for pick up or delivery via the website, thesociallistlb.com, and Postmates. The Social List is now open for takeout and delivery only, noon to 9 p.m. daily.
Optum Medical
The former Health Care Partners located at 4910 Airport Plaza Drive is now part of the growing Optum Medical Clinics. New signage has been installed and the patient areas have been renovated. The location is one of 75 former HealthCare Partners clinics in the greater Los Angeles area that has changed its name to Optum.
Optum has been partnering with nonprofits Wider Circle and Helping Hands Community to deliver more than 75,000 healthy meals to people in need. Community volunteers have been helping distribute the food at drive-thru events and making food deliveries to the homes of isolated people.
“We are delivering food to people who may be struggling to buy medication, pay for their rent, buy gas, and make ends meet,” said Gino Barragon, the community development lead for Wider Circle. “A lot of these recipients can’t be out during the pandemic because they are at-risk, which makes this partnership critical at this time.”