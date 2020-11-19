New Eatery
Chicken Bodega will be going in at 5327 E. Second St., between Santa Ana and Pomona, in Belmont Shore where Pandor Bakery was previously located. According to the owner and Chef Robb White, they will be serving “Chicken in its finest form and plenty of healthy options.”
The original Chicken Bodega, located in Whitter, boasts high ratings in on-line reviews, with reviewers favoring the flavorful spicy chicken sandwiches and dirty fries. The restaurant has outside dining, takeout and delivery. Plans call for an opening on Dec. 13.
Bookstore Night
The annual open house at CSULB’s bookstore has been a university tradition for 36 years. Families would plan on the evening to purchase stocking stuffers, educational gifts and Beach spirit clothing.
This year there will be no punch bowls of eggnog or Christmas cookies, but there will be some great finds as they extend the traditional one-day event to a week-long celebration of online discounts as the event goes virtual.
Starting Friday, Nov. 20, the first 100 online orders will receive a free commemorative gift. In addition, with every purchase of $100 or more, shoppers can receive a free plush CSULB stocking by adding a $19.99 stocking from the online holiday gift catalog and using coupon code "Stocking."
For more information, contact the bookstore 562-985-5093 or via email at bookstore@csulb.edu.
Christmas Cheer
The Ordinarie at 210 The Promenade N. downtown will celebrate the season with a festive menu of signature cocktails, décor of lights, garlands, ribbons and tchotchkes inspired by nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations, and a soundtrack of holiday songs. The Miracle family of Christmas-themed pop-up bars includes more than 130 Miracle Sippin’ Santa locations with The Promenade location the closest locally.
Ordinarie manager Christy Caldwell said due to COVID, Miracle will be a little different this year. No parties over 6 people, masks must be worn, and it's patio seating only. This year they will be offering To-Go and delivery of Christmas Cocktails. Make your reservation via Resy and 2 hours free parking is available at the city lot on Promenade and Third Street.
The Pop-Up will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 30 with reserved seating inside patio, the outside open patio will have limited seating for walk-ups. With outside seating ugly (and warm) Christmas sweaters are advised.
Caldwell said, “Expect unique and unusual cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors in playful mugs and glassware, from Snowball Old-Fashioned and Run Run Rudolph, to the Christmapolitan. Just reserve your spot early.”
For more information, go to theordinarie.com.
2ND&PCH
General Manager Samantha Lopez reports, “It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season around the center. The center’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be on Dec. 3."
Early Monday morning, the tree arrived from Southern Oregon and was set up with a crane in the mall’s center area. As the decorations were being installed, the regular area music shifted to holiday tunes. The center management has plans for a socially distanced Santa, Lopez said.