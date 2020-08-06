Firm Moving
Windes is moving to 3780 Kilroy Airport Way, Suite 600 in Long Beach. After 94 years located in downtown Long Beach, the accounting firm has relocated near Long Beach Airport to a newly built Kilroy Airport Center office.
Jim Cordova, Managing Partner told The Grunion, “Though it’s an end of an era, it’s also a new chapter. We are strategically located near the 405 Freeway, which is well suited for our employees and clients and will give us great access to major geographic locations that we serve clients in.
“In addition, we will now all be located on one floor versus two, which will serve us well with collaboration and efficiency.”
According to Chief Marketing Officer Craig M. Ima, “The new office has a slightly smaller footprint. It has 23,000 square feet. We are able to take advantage of reducing the redundancies of being on two separate floors with the new layout.
“Additionally, the contemporary design and furniture allows for better use of space in a dynamic environment.”
The accounting firm, with just over 100 employees in Long Beach, offers a full range of services and focuses on the needs of privately held businesses, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals.
Center Opening
A Solution is on the way to 2ND&PCH.
The new retail spot is a Proactive Health Center that focuses on nutrition. The center will open by mid-August. It is located next to Hungry Angelina’s on the first level, facing the marina.
Joe Barnes, founder of The Solution said, “We decided to open our third location at 2ND&PCH to help serve the health-conscious Long Beach community and promote personalized nutrition."
The Solution has an opening special for IV and booster packages: Buy 5 and Get 7.
Recently, The Solution began offering testing for COVID-19, including antibody testing and asymptomatic screening for the virus. The chain boasts advanced diagnostic testing, a plethora of IV solutions, vitamin boosters, and custom-made nutrition-focused programs.
Arrivederci Lisa
La Strada has been a fixture in Belmont Shore for 27 years. But come Aug. 22, it will be no more.
Owner Lisa Ramelow bought the eatery in 1993 from her father and quickly became a Second Street staple with good food and better hospitality. The small restaurant at 4716 E. Second St. was an homage to Ramelow's mother, and she made a point of treating employees as extended family.
She began talking about closing a year ago on Facebook, where she posted frequently about the good, the bad and the downright strange happenings at La Strada, to the delight of her many fans. She announced her closing date last week — on Facebook.
Ramelow said there would be no big closing party, due to coronavirus restrictions. She added she would be at La Strada to the end, smiling and waving farewell.
Tuck that in
Untuckit, the fashion statement that turned casual Fridays into an everyday event will be opening a store in Long Beach this month at 2ND&PCH. Untuckit sells men’s and women’s collared shirts that are designed to be wore without being tucked in.
The New York-based, 80-store chain has retail stores in three countries and a substantial on-line presence.
Previously, the closest stores were on Melrose in West Hollywood and Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza. The shirts have a price point around 100 bucks and are sold in a variety of styles and fabrics.
Best Hospital
Long Beach MemorialCare Medical Center, 2801 Atlantic Ave., has been recognized as among America’s Best Hospital as "high performing" in 15 categories. The ranking came from U.S. News & World Report.
As The Grunion previously reported, MemorialCare holds a national ranking in Urology, and recently Miller Children’& Women’s Hospital Long Beach was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a U.S. “Best Children’s Hospital” for Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.
Long Beach MemorialCare is ranked among the Top 5 Hospitals in Los Angeles County, the Top 7 in Los Angeles and Orange counties, the Top 14 in California and is the highest ranking hospital in Greater Long Beach.
Reopening
A&J Seafood Shack at 3201 E. Anaheim St. will be reopening Friday, Aug. 7. It was closed for improvements and maintenance.
The Asian Fusion hut originally opened on April 11 of this year. Owner Vannak Tan said, “We’re technically a fast casual food stand with outdoor benches only for seating. So naturally, we are well suited for today’s circumstances.”
The fresh seafood, home-cooked comfort food is ordered via a take-out shack. Each meal is made to order using the freshest vegetables and seafood.